Another case of alleged ‘love jihad‘ came to light from the Karawal Nagar area of Delhi on 10th June 2023. A Muslim youth named Shahrukh allegedly concealed his identity to trap a Hindu girl. He introduced himself as a Hindu and befriended a Hindu girl and allegedly raped her. On the complaint of the victim, the Karawal Nagar police station registered an FIR and arrested the accused Shahrukh. However, the police have denied the love jihad angle in this incident citing that there was no religious conversion involved in this case.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim girl, she befriended the young man on Instagram where he identified himself as Golu – a Hindu person. First, a deep friendship developed between the two on Instagram and then both started meeting. In October 2020, the victim girl met Golu, but in January 2023, it was revealed that Golu’s real name is Shahrukh.

The victim alleged that when she came to know that Golu’s real name was Shahrukh, she started distancing herself from him. Despite this, the accused threatened to make her photos viral and kill the family members. The victim alleged that the accused used to threaten her as he had allegedly taken some compromising videos and photos. She complained that Shahrukh started blackmailing her repeatedly. The girl said in the complaint that the accused Shahrukh repeatedly forced her to have physical relations.

While speaking to the media, the victim girl said, “I first met him on Instagram where he identified as Golu. When my mother’s health was not well, I could not meet him. During those days, he became angry with me and told me his real name – Shahrukh Khan. after that, he started threatening me. He would roam around my college where he once molested me. I lodged a complaint in the police station and he is arrested now.”

The Karawal Nagar police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused Shahrukh. Northeast Delhi Additional DCP Sandhya Swami said, “Yesterday we received a complaint from the girl. In the complaint, she said that she befriended a person on Instagram in October 2020. At that time, the person had told her that his name is Golu. He told the girl that he is a Hindu. This is why the girl befriended him. Recently he came to know that Golu’s real name is Shahrukh and that he is a Muslim.”

She added, “The girl wanted to break up the relationship. However, the accused did not want to break up. He continued to talk to her and follow her. He told the girl to continue the friendship. We have registered an FIR in this matter. We have arrested the accused – Shahrukh.”

#WATCH | …"We're investigating the incident…there is no religious conversion or love jihad angle in this": Sandhya Swamy, Additional DCP, North East Delhi https://t.co/qIcKG04sKU pic.twitter.com/oeuu90fOpn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

Additional DCP Sandhya Swami further said, “There is an angle in the complaint that the accused had made some videos of the girl and he threatened her to upload those videos if she does not talk to him. However, he had not uploaded anything. He just issued threats. We seized his mobile phone. We will check his phone too.”

When asked why did the accused commit this crime, Additional DCP Sandhya Swami said, “It is not yet clear why did he do this. But it seems that he created the social media ID with the intent of increasing the closeness and getting acceptance. He is 22 years old and has passed 10th standard. He works in a tailor’s shop in Silampur. We are investing in this case.

Interestingly, the DCP claimed that this is not a case of love jihad, as Shahrukh didn’t force the girl to convert to Islam. She said, “there is no angle of religious conversion found so far in this case. There is no angle of love jihad.”