Just as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai Airport on Saturday night, there was a power outage in the area which prompted a barrage of criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. The occurrence has caused questions about the state administration’s competence to protect prominent dignitaries.

Along with other party officials, the BJP Coimbatore South MLA Dr Vanathi Srinivasan strongly objected to the instance. Due to the unanticipated blackout, the Union Home Minister, known for his strict security measures, was left exposed.

As Union HM Shri @AmitShah existed Chennai Airport, there were sudden power cutoff in both stretches of the road. The power was resumed after almost half an hour. This looks planned & deliberate attempt & should be seriously investigated.Shame on DMK govt!pic.twitter.com/PSDR7lxX1D — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) June 10, 2023

“This has to be investigated. How can there be a sudden power failure when our leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chennai airport? This is a security lapse. This should be seriously investigated,” stated BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan.

While his convoy was leaving the airport and the surrounding area was completely black owing to the power failure, the minister was spotted sitting in his car. Following the incident, a number of BJP members and leaders who had assembled outside the airport to greet the Union Minister launched a protest.

The state government allegedly deliberately shut out the street lights on the road while Amit Shah was travelling to his hotel in Guindy, according to BJP workers who demonstrated close to the Chennai Airport. The party alleged a “security lapse” outside the airport in response to the abrupt power failure.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: BJP leaders and workers protest as they allege sudden power off outside Chennai airport as Union HM Amit Shah comes out of the airport pic.twitter.com/9LJtw322Ns — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

The state administration is reportedly treating the incident as a significant security breach since his safety is exceptionally critical. The unexpected power cut emphasises the necessity for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause and any potential underlying reasons.

As part of a two-day trip to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, Amit Shah landed in Chennai on Saturday night. His visit is a part of the BJP’s month-long effort to spread awareness of the accomplishments of the nine-year Narendra Modi administration.

On Sunday morning, he is expected to join a meeting of party members from the Chennai South parliamentary district. Later, in the afternoon, he will speak at a public gathering at Pallikonda, a town close to Vellore, and in the evening, he will depart for Andhra Pradesh where he will address a public meeting at the Vizag railway ground at night.