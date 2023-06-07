There seems to be no end to the mass shooting epidemic in America. In the latest occurrence, gunfire erupted on Tuesday evening at a theatre in Richmond, Virginia, causing hundreds of students and guests to flee in panic. The Huguenot High School graduation ceremony was held at the venue on Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)’s Monroe Park campus.

Two people have been killed and five others wounded in the unfortunate incident that took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond.

“It was obviously chaos. People scattered,” said the city’s interim police chief Rick Edwards. A 19-year-old suspect who attempted to flee on foot has been apprehended by police. Two counts of second-degree murder will be brought against him, according to the police officer. Police first claimed to have captured two individuals, but he subsequently said they had found one of them to be innocent. The suspect has been identified as Ameri Ty-John Pollard.

Pollard watched the graduation ceremony, and after that, he went to his car to get a handgun and then returned, police said.

It’s believed the accused knew at least one of the victims. He was captured by police without firing any shots, and many firearms were found at the scene.

18-year-old male student Shawn Jackson, who had just graduated from the high school was one of the fatalities. The other was 36-year-old Renzo Smith, father of Shawn, who was present there for the ceremony.

Pollard and Jackson knew each other and had an “ongoing dispute,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference.

Spokesperson Mary Kate Brogan informed that six patients were taken to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Centre late on Tuesday with manifestations ranging from serious to critical.

A 31-year-old who was shot suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition. Four men, ages 14, 32, 55, and 58, received injuries however are doing better now.

Soon after the graduation ceremony ended at about 17:15 (21:15 GMT), the shooter opened fire in Monroe Park, which is located across from the theatre. At least eight bullets were fired as people were exiting the theatre, which is close to the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Some people carrying babies and young children sprinted for safety, while others looked for shelter in adjacent buildings. When graduates were reunited after the shocking assault, they sobbed and held one another.

“When you have a crowd like this, innocent people are going to be caught up in the mayhem, and that’s what happened today. Obviously, this should have been a safe space. People should have felt safe at graduation. It’s just incredibly tragic that someone decided to bring a gun to this incident and rain terror on our community,” the police chief stated at a news conference.

In the ensuing turmoil, he disclosed that a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car, and several other individuals were injured in falls or had anxiety attacks. He emphasised that it was still too early in the inquiry to be certain, however, the culprit possessed four handguns, three of which may have been used.

As per Jason Kamras, the superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, the attack happened on a day that was “supposed to be a joyous day when our kids walk the stage and get their diploma.” He pleaded, “I don’t have any more words on this, I’m tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot and I beg the entire community to stop.”

“This should not be happening anywhere,” remarked Richmond mayor Levar Stoney and vowed to ensure that the culprit is brought to justice.