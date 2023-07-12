A man was apprehended by Shivajinagar police in Bengaluru after he made a hoax call claiming that a bomb had been planted in a Mosque in the area. The accused has been identified as Syed Qazi Mohammad Anwarullah Khan, a 37-year-old native of Maharashtra.

It turns out that the incident happened when Syed arrived in Bengaluru on July 5 and went to a nearby mosque to begin collecting donations for a madrasa from unknown individuals.

According to the police, the arrested person had asked for permission to stay the night at the Azam mosque near Russell Market in the Shivajinagar area of Bengaluru after collecting the donations, but was refused.

Furious Anwar boarded the bus and traveled to Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. He then dialed the emergency telephone number 122 after passing Devanahalli and reported that terrorists had placed a bomb in the mosque.

The call created panic and tension in the area. The police along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the spot to investigate the so-called bomb threat. However, later it was found that the call was a hoax. The accused was nabbed from Kurnool later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone), Bheemashankar Guled confirmed the incident to the media and said, “The accused has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody. During the interrogation, we got to know that the accused was collecting funds in the name of a madrasa outside a mosque from the devotees. He asked permission to sleep in the mosque, but the security denied him permission. So, enraged by this he made a hoax call. We got to know about this person from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh police.”

The DCP also said that the Shivajinagar police registered a suo-motu case in this regard after obtaining permission from the court. The accused during the interrogation confessed that he had made a hoax call after he was denied permission to sleep inside the mosque.

The accused is said to have obtained a BSc degree but wasn’t employed. He used to visit mosques and hound people for cash in order to support his own needs.