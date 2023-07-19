Wednesday, July 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: BJP and JD(S) jointly give no-confidence notice against Karnataka Assembly Speaker following the...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka: BJP and JD(S) jointly give no-confidence notice against Karnataka Assembly Speaker following the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs

The notice says that speaker has lost the trust of the House after suspension of 10 MLAs as he was elected by all the members of Karnataka Assembly

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka MLA suspension row
Karnataka opposition moves no-confidence motion against Speaker (Image Source - HT and Onefivenine)
4

On the 19th of July, the two major opposition parties in Karnataka, BJP and JD(S), jointly gave a notice seeking a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker UT Khader. The notice was jointly signed by both the BJP and JD(S) MLAs including Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy. 

According to the notice, the opposition leaders claimed that the Speaker has lost the trust of the House. 

The notice read, “As the Speaker who has been elected by all the members of Karnataka Assembly, has lost the trust of the House, to remove him from the post, we request for an opportunity to move the motion as per rule 169 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.”

This move comes after the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs. Speaker Khader suspended them for the rest of the assembly session citing “disrespectful conduct”. Later, the police detained BJP MLAs, including former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who had staged a protest outside the assembly building. 

The suspended MLAs include Former Ministers Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, and Araga Jnanendra. Other suspended MLAs are D Vedavyasa Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, A Umanath Kotian, Arvind Bellad, and Y Bharath Shetty. 

Earlier, the opposition members from BJP and JD(S) staged a protest from the well of the House. They alleged that the ruling party, Congress was “misusing” IAS officers for their political interests. They claimed that around 30 IAS officers were assigned to the venue of the two-day unity meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru which ended on the 18th of July, a day earlier.

Reportedly, some MLAs tore copies of bills and agenda and threw them at the Chair. It is alleged that some MLAs were upset by the Speaker’s decision to conduct the proceedings without allowing a lunch break. 

Following the incident, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil moved the appeal to suspend the MLAs from the rest of the session. After conducting voting on the appeal, the Speaker suspended the MLAs. Speaker Kader said, “I am naming them (the 10 MLAs) because of their indecent and disrespectful conduct”.

Earlier in the day, five bills were passed without any discussion, despite protests by BJP and JD(S) members from the well of the House. Notably, the current assembly session began on the 3rd of July and is scheduled to continue until the 21st of July.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: House of one Adnan Mansoori bulldozed by the Ujjain administration, he and two others had spat on a Hindu religious procession

OpIndia Staff -

‘No salary for 17 months to engineers who built Chandrayaan-3’. Read how media and trolls circulated fake and misleading claims

OpIndia Staff -

‘Our religion doesn’t allow us to say Vande Mataram’: INDIA alliance partner SP MLA Abu Azmi in Maharashtra assembly

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka HC issues interim stay on the investigation in case by Congress against Amit Malaviya, finds no allegation to attract IPC sections mentioned in...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Five Muslim thieves arrested who dressed up as Kanwariyas to steal mobile phones from Kanwar camp in Muzaffarnagar, 100 phones recovered

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: ATS arrests PFI’s master trainer Yakub from a mosque in Motihari, had pledged to re-erect Babri Masjid in Ram Janambhoomi

OpIndia Staff -

China’s Zhejiang provincial government deletes Covid-19 mortality data after numbers show over 70% increase in cremations in the first quarter

OpIndia Staff -

31 legislations on government’s agenda for the monsoon session of parliament including data protection bill and NCT Govt amendment bill replacing the ordinance

ANI -

“India is much greater than any person or entity”: Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee targets opposition parties over alliance name

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad, sets aside Gujarat High Court order calling it ‘perverse’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com