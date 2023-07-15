In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 13th July 2023. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi became the first Indian PM to receive this honour.

However, Surendra Rajput, a national media panellist of the Congress party, claimed that there is nothing to celebrate over this award as it has been awarded to around 10 lakh people, including Indians like Shahrukh Khan and Shashi Tharoor in the past. Replying to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya’s tweet informing about the award given to the Prime Minister, Surendra Rajput wrote, “Illiterate Amit Malviya These awards have been given to nearly 10 lakh people including Shashi Tharoor and Shahrukh Khan.”

While it is true that France has awarded Shahrukh Khan and many other Indians the Legion of Honour, it does not mean the award given to them are the same as the one bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is because there are five levels in the Legion of Honour. At the top is the Grand Cross which has been awarded to Narendra Modi, and at the bottom is the Knight which has been awarded to Shashi Tharoor and Shahrukh Khan.

This is similar to India’s civilian awards which have four levels, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhusan and Bharat Ratna.

The Legion of Honour, known as “Légion d’honneur” in French, is one of the most prestigious and esteemed awards in France. Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, it recognises outstanding achievements and contributions to the nation in various fields. The Legion of Honour is awarded to both French citizens and foreigners who have made significant contributions to the country in areas such as arts, science, literature, military, and public service.

The award is divided into five different classes: Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer), and Grand Croix (Grand Cross). Recipients are chosen by a council, and the President of France is the Grand Master of the order.

The Legion of Honour is characterised by a distinctive red ribbon worn on the left side of the recipient’s chest. It not only serves as a symbol of recognition but also as a mark of distinction and national pride. The award is a testament to the exceptional contributions made by individuals to France’s cultural, social, and political fabric, fostering a sense of honour and respect within the nation.

While Shahrukh Khan and Shashi Tharoor both have received the prime civilian award of France, it is notable that they have not received the top honour in the list. Shahrukh Khan received the Knight of Legion of Honour in May 2022. Shashi Tharoor also received the same award in August 2022.

Therefore, they were awarded the bottom-most level award, while PM Modi received the top-most level. Even though all five awards belong to the Legion of Honour, they are clearly not the same. Claiming that both are same is similar to claiming that Bharat Ratna and Padma Shri are same, which is completely wrong.

While it is true that over 1 million Legion of Honour awards, it includes awards in all five levels. The number of recipients of Grand Croix is only around 3,000, including French nationals.

The award was established in the year 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte to honour both civilians and soldiers. That is why the number of recipients is so large, as it is being awarded for around 200 years.