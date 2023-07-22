Veteran Bollywood actress, Rekha has long been the subject of rumours and controversies, particularly around her romantic relationships. She was famously in love with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, which continues to be a matter of discussion to this date and made headlines when her businessman husband committed suicide in 1990 while she was spending time in London.

Now, a biography on the life and times of the actress titled, ‘Rekha: The Untold Story’ written by Yaseer Usman is courting attention due to the shocking claims made in it. According to the Indian television journalist, she lives with her secretary Farzana, and even her housekeeper is not allowed access to the former’s bedroom. Farzana doesn’t let anyone else in the celebrity’s bedroom but herself, while the latter has happily given over the control to her.

The book claims that Rekha is in a relationship with her manager of almost 33 years and closest associate Farzana. The excerpt read, “Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana, who some have claimed is her lover, is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry.”

Yasser Usman alleged that Farzana has a tight grip on Rekha’s home and all the activities as well as carefully monitors everything the seasoned actress does. She keeps a check on Rekha’s every aspect of life and even scrutinises her every call.

“Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence,” the book further added.

The book also maintained that Mukesh Aggarwal, a Delhi-based businessman who was the late husband of the Bollywood star, committed suicide by hanging himself from one of her stoles in his home in 1990 because of Farzana.

Rekha along with her husband Mukesh Aggarwal. (Source: Javatpoint)

Their marriage barely lasted seven months because he passed away the very same year they were wedded. Notably, a death certificate was also drawn up but he declared that no one including the actress was to blame for his unfortunate demise in his suicide letter.

Rekha was called a murderer, a vamp and even a witch after he perished. The book additionally expressed how after the tragic instance, the whole industry, including veterans like filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Anupam Kher, turned against her.

In author, Mohan Deep’s book, ‘Eurekha,’ Farzana who has been with Rekha for nearly three decades was asserted to have had a sexual relationship with the actress, although the actress consistently insisted that the former is her soul sister. Malavika Sanghvi, a well-known journalist pointed out that they are a lesbian couple in love, and Mukesh Agarwal committed suicide due to Farzana in her book.

She emphasised how important a role Farzana plays in Rekha’s existence. She highlighted that the latter is the centre of the life of the legendary actress and described her as Rekha’s advisor, friend and supporter. She also noted that Farzana fulfils the role of a male in the latter’s life in her book.