Monday, July 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUnion Aviation Minister Scindia schools Jairam Ramesh, calls out his misleading tweet on the...
News Reports
Updated:

Union Aviation Minister Scindia schools Jairam Ramesh, calls out his misleading tweet on the new Veer Savarkar Airport in Andaman & Nicobar

Scindia was replying to Jairam Ramesh's tweet where he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated incomplete and substandard infrastructure, in this case, Veer Savarkar Airport.

OpIndia Staff
Jyotiraditya Scindia schooled Jairam Ramesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia schooled Jairam Ramesh for sharing misleading tweet (Image: ABP)
10

On 24th July, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia schooled General Secretary in-charge Communications of Indian National Congress Jairam Ramesh over a misleading tweet about “collapsed” false ceiling at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman.

In his tweet, Scindia explained that the ceiling in the viral video quote-tweeted by Ramesh was of the structure outside the terminal building and a part of the false ceiling was deliberately loosened for CCTV work. Later, heavy winds (about 100 KMPH) led to the swinging panels that were recorded in the video. After the completion of the work, the false ceiling was restored. Scindia said, “Next time, instead of jumping the gun and seeking sensationalism out of nothing, just seek an explanation.”

Scindia was replying to Jairam Ramesh‘s tweet where he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated incomplete and substandard infrastructure, in this case, Veer Savarkar Airport. He wrote, “The Prime Minister will inaugurate anything these days — even if it’s unfinished or substandard infrastructure (highways, airports, bridges, trains, etc.). More than willing, ministers anxious to boost their Sensex with him oblige. It’s the taxpayers and citizens who pay the cost. Such a sorry state of affairs in ‘New India’!”

The Congress leader was quoting a tweet by Andama Chronicle that showed a swinging false ceiling panel.

The new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair was inaugurated virtually by PM Narendra Modi earlier this month on Tuesday, July 18. With a construction cost of around ₹710 crore, the new terminal building will be able to handle about 50 lakh passengers annually.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com