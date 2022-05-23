The Airports Authority of India has released some amazing photographs of a new terminal that is under construction at the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Inspired by nature, the design of the terminal is a shell-shaped structure depicting the sea and the #Andaman islands. The entire terminal will also have 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day. More than 80% of the project work is completed. pic.twitter.com/7mHEDF2YIL — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 19, 2022

The airport is soon going to have a new terminal building. Because of the increase in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India has begun work on a completely new terminal which will be constructed at a cost of roughly Rs 700 crores.

City Side elevation view.

The new terminal structure, which has a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm, will be able to handle 1200 people during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers yearly. Lower ground, higher ground, and first floor will be the three levels of the new passenger terminal structure. The lower ground floor will serve as a remote arrival, bus lounge, and service area, while the top ground floor will serve as passenger departure and arrival access.

The under-construction tunnel.

The terminal is designed as a shell-shaped building with sea and island imagery. The Building is a 120-meter-long structural steel-framed structure with aluminium sheet roofing and cable net glass all around.

Airside view of the under-construction terminal.

Construction of an extra apron area is currently underway, which will offer four additional bays for aircraft parking. More than 80% of the project works have been done, and the development project is scheduled to be finished by October 2022.

The opening of the new terminal building at the Veer Savarkar Airport will help to expand the tourism business, consequently strengthening the region’s economy. The increased connection will not only offer new job prospects for the local people but will also enable access to improved educational and medical services.