Monday, May 23, 2022
Government and Policy
Updated:

Stunning visuals of the new terminal from the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The terminal is designed as a shell-shaped building with sea and island imagery. The Building is a 120-meter-long structural steel-framed structure with aluminium sheet roofing and cable net glass all around.

OpIndia Staff
Veer Savarkar Airport to have new terminal, magnificent visuals show up
Image: AAI
65

The Airports Authority of India has released some amazing photographs of a new terminal that is under construction at the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The airport is soon going to have a new terminal building. Because of the increase in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India has begun work on a completely new terminal which will be constructed at a cost of roughly Rs 700 crores.

Image
City Side elevation view.

The new terminal structure, which has a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm, will be able to handle 1200 people during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers yearly. Lower ground, higher ground, and first floor will be the three levels of the new passenger terminal structure. The lower ground floor will serve as a remote arrival, bus lounge, and service area, while the top ground floor will serve as passenger departure and arrival access.

Image
The under-construction tunnel.

The terminal is designed as a shell-shaped building with sea and island imagery. The Building is a 120-meter-long structural steel-framed structure with aluminium sheet roofing and cable net glass all around.

Image
Airside view of the under-construction terminal.

Construction of an extra apron area is currently underway, which will offer four additional bays for aircraft parking. More than 80% of the project works have been done, and the development project is scheduled to be finished by October 2022.

The opening of the new terminal building at the Veer Savarkar Airport will help to expand the tourism business, consequently strengthening the region’s economy. The increased connection will not only offer new job prospects for the local people but will also enable access to improved educational and medical services.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

