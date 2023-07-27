On Tuesday, 25th July 2023, a video from Faridabad, Haryana went viral on social media. In this approximately 3-minute-long video, an individual from the mob can be seen provoking others, urging them to assault police personnel. The person delivering these inflammatory statements encouraged his listeners not to fear anyone. The video was originally shared by DTV News on its Facebook page.

In the said video, the individual making the provocative statement has been identified as Jabir Ghatmika, hailing from Mewat, Haryana. Jabir boldly challenged the Khattar government at the outset of the video, declaring his intention to face any action including being shot by a gun. He further said that he is not afraid of anyone and that he has nothing to do with any politician or leader.

Jabir Ghatmika said, “I am telling the public. If the CIA police enter a village without information, if they are not from your local police station, then break their hands and legs. Cut them apart. Because there is a section for self-defence. Tell me, Sir, how do we know if there are goons? Are there any stars? Is there anything written on their forehead? Are they here to protect us? Because they themselves have become terrorists, my brothers.”

In another part of the same video, Jabir alleged the frequent deaths of Mewat residents in police custody. Questioning the security personnel, Jabir said that the condition of returning was to file an FIR against the policemen.

Jabir further said, “The policemen who killed him, if you know that 2 have killed him, then catch them and give them to us. We also kill them. We will also not file a case. I’ll say they died of the attack.”

Jabir also said that the mob neither needs jobs nor money. As a demand, the mob demanded a ‘section 302 accused’ (murder accused). In the same video, Jabir said that the number of Mewatis in the country is 2.75 crore.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bittu Bajrangi, an office-bearer of an Hindu outfit in Haryana, said that the video is from July 25, Tuesday. He also named the government-run B K Hospital in Faridabad as the location of the video. Bittu Bajrangi described Jabir, who is making provocative statements, as originally from Mewat and also active in the Junaid-Nasir case some time ago in which hatred was incited against Hindus by accusing them of burning Muslims.

Bittu Bajrangi has demanded action from Faridabad Police against Jabir on this statement. According to information received by OpIndia, Jabir came out of jail on bail this month for the offence of Section 307.

Jabir Ghatmika protested against Monu Manesar. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

What is the case?

This whole case is related to the death of a person named Shekul Khan, a resident of Mewat. According to Haryana Police spokesperson Sube Singh, during the investigation of cyber fraud registered in Faridabad on July 13, 2023, Haryana Police had caught 4 accused from Aligarh. The four had also named Shekul Khan in the interrogation, who was arrested on July 20, 2023. On July 21, the police produced Shekul Khan in the court and took 10-day custody remand.

On July 21, Shekul complained of breathlessness and weakness after which he was admitted to the hospital by the police.

According to the police spokesman, on July 21, the accused was given medicine in the hospital and again brought back with the police. On July 22, Shekul had difficulty in breathing, and was treated at the hospital and then brought back to the police station. On July 23, Shekul was again taken to the hospital due to breathing problems, where he died during treatment.

After the death of the accused, as per legal procedures, the case is being investigated by the magistrate. According to the police, the post-mortem will also be done under the supervision of the judge.

FIR on police levels murder charges

On July 24, 2023, an FIR was registered against the policemen under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint of a person named Sabir, a relative of the deceased. A policeman has also been taken off duty. The post-mortem report is awaited for further action.

FIR copy

Congress declares protests

Politicians have also entered the fray, with Aftab Ahmed Khan, the Congress MLA from Nuh in Haryana, adopting a confrontational stance against the state government right from the outset of the Shekul Khan death case.

He has also warned of protests from the streets to the Assembly if action is not taken against the policemen.