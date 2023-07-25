An outrageous incident recently occurred in the MG Road area of the city where a young women aged around 20 was molested by a shopkeeper identified as Kaif Karimullah Sheikh (24). The Pune Police has taken the cognizance of the incident and has filed an FIR in the case.

In the past few days, the issue of women’s safety has become a serious matter in Pune, especially after a college girl was attacked in broad daylight in the Sadashiv Peth area. According to the local reports, this recent incident is said to have happened in the cantonment area of the city. A 20-year-old college girl was molested by Sheikh while she visited his shop on MG Road to get her trousers exchanged. The accused molested the victim girl and touched her inappropriately as he offered to ‘help’ her check the size of the clothing.

Reportedly, the shop in which the girl was molested is located in the Nath Chowk area on MG road in the Pune Cantonment region. Sheikh, who has been identified as the accused works as an attendant at the shop. The incident happened on July 20 at around 1:10 pm. The girl was molested as she attempted to try the T-shirt she wanted to pay for. “I’ll help you wear the T-shirt,” said Sheikh as he offered to ‘help’ the girl check the size before the purchase.

The accused then attempted to sexually assault her and he also touched her inappropriately. The 20-year-old victim pushed the accused and managed to escape from the spot. She then called her brother for help who reached there with some of his friends. The brother of the victim further is said to have thrashed the accused for molesting the girl.

The victim girl later filed a police complaint at the Camp area police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Kaif Karimmullah Sheikh. The FIR has been registered under section 354 of the IPC. Also, a cross FIR has been registered against the brother of the victim girl for thrashing the accused. The police confirmed the event and said that the notices have been issued to both the parties and that the investigation in the case is underway.

Confirming the incident, Police Sub-Inspector Shekhar Mokate stated, “The woman, who resides in Swargate, has been a regular patron of the shop for the past two years. On Wednesday, she visited the shop to get her purchased trousers replaced.”

According to the Police, upon her arrival at the shop, the owner informed her about the arrival of a new stock of T-shirts and inquired if she was interested in purchasing one. The woman decided to take a look at some of these T-shirts and chose one to try on. She alleged that while ostensibly demonstrating how to wear the T-shirt, the owner touched her inappropriately.

Following the incident, the woman reacted by pushing the shop owner away and immediately recounted the ordeal to her brother over the phone. Without delay, the brother arrived at the shop accompanied by a friend, and a heated verbal confrontation ensued. Subsequently, they physically assaulted the shop owner. Mokate further stated, “The surveillance footage from outside the shop shows the brother striking the owner repeatedly with a stick on his head and neck, while his friend also joined in the attack.”

Crimes against women in Pune

Several crimes against women have recently been reported from Pune raising the alarm of women safety in the city. In June this year, a 20-year-old college student was attacked with a machete by a 21-year-old youth in the Sadashiv Peth area after she had ended a relationship with him given his abusive behavior.

Also, a brutal case of Love Jihad was reported from the Manchar region of Pune in which a Hindu minor girl was abducted, raped and assaulted by one Javed Sheikh. The girl was rescued after 4 years and was scared so much so that she even refused to identify and go close to her father. The girl during the period of 4 years was tortured, assaulted and given the bruises of lit cigarettes.

The Police then had arrested the accused and booked him under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 6, 8, 10 of the POCSO Act. Further investigations are underway.

In the current case the FIR against the accused worker identified as Kaif Karimullah Sheikh has been registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigations in the case are underway.