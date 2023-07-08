On Friday, July 7, a sack containing meat remains was found near a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur area. Local villagers and members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested as the news spread.

VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi said he got information about the incident on Friday night, after which he and his associates blocked the road.

On getting the information, the Shahjahanpur Police formed three teams to probe the matter, officials said on Saturday. Subsequently, a case was registered against unidentified individuals. The local police outpost in charge was transferred to the lines for negligence in the performance of duty in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said the sack was found near the temple in the Kacha Katora area of the city under the Kotwali police station area of the district on Friday night.

Ashok Kumar Meena said that there were possibilities that the sack might have fallen on the road while being taken for disposal or someone might have left it there to disturb communal harmony. He added that the police are looking into both these possibilities.

The SP added that the police are examining the CCTV footage. He also said that action was taken against the police outpost in charge of Kotwali Jokhan Yadav for laxity in the discharge of duty.