Adding to the already expanding list of shocking actions on airplanes, an African American woman was recorded urinating on the floor of a plane of the United States-based Spirit Airlines mid-air. She complained that she was forced into the disgusting conduct because the airline staff would not allow her to use the lavatory for several hours. She also argued with the crew members.

A flight attendant wearing a black and yellow uniform filmed the unnamed woman who is squatted in a corner. She yelled at the former and complained that the bathroom doors were closed and that she needed to urinate for two hours.

She alleged, “I have to piss for two hours, tell me I can’t, close the doors.” The employee responded with, “Say hello to the camera for me,” to which the woman told her to “blame yourself.” She reiterated, “Your plane has stopped, I said I can’t hold the pee.”

She further challenged, “You can do whatever you want. You can send a search warrant, arresting me is better than this.” Meanwhile, the stewardess recommended her to drink some water because “your pee stinks.” Afterwards, the passenger stood up and pulled up her pants at the end of the 20-second clip before she started to walk away.

Notably, Spirit Airlines is yet to offer any statement on the matter.

Reaction on the social media

A netizen complained, “Total incompatibility with our civilization,” and mentioned a previous occurrence to drive the point home.

Another wondered, “What to say,” and commented, “Society is rapidly falling apart.”

An individual questioned why the woman was being referred to as an African American when her accent didn’t indicate the same.

One social media user clarified, “She’s not an Afro-American, she’s just an Afro-immigrant of the kind we have back home. You can hear it by her accent, which is very different from that of African-Americans.”

“Is it to verbalize her dissatisfaction with the rise in prices,” asked someone and exclaimed, “Just mind-blowing!”

A person expressed his displeasure as to where the society is headed.

Unruly behaviour on aeroplanes has become startlingly regular during the past few months. The recent strange occurrences range from one passenger urinating on another, airline abandoning passengers at the airport and a woman being bitten by a scorpion on a flight.