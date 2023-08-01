In the wake of Islamist violence against Hindu processions in Mewat’s Nuh region, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given assurance to Gurugram Member of Parliament and Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh regarding the establishment of a special and permanent camp for the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the communally sensitive Muslim-majority district of Mewat in Haryana, a report published in Firstpost said.

The region has been grappling with Hindu-Muslim riots, and Singh has been continuously advocating for the camp. Recently, an Islamist mob attacked the Jalabhishek Yatra at the Nuh intersection, triggering clashes and violence.

Singh had initially proposed the idea of setting up an RAF camp in Mewat in 2014, following similar Hindu-Muslim clashes in Mewat’s Tauru. He had approached the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who gave his approval in principle, and Indri village was identified as the site for the camp.

However, despite delays and unresolved issues, Amit Shah has now taken personal responsibility for the matter and assured that he will promptly lay the foundation stone for the camp without any further delays.

Mewat Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 5, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.