Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss towards Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha, adding another instance to the list of his peculiar conduct inside the Parliament.

However, as always, Congress loyalists and party cadre have risen up to defend their beloved prince. Neetu Singh, Congress MLA from the Hisua constituency in the Nawada district of Bihar has engaged in a disturbing and derogatory rant in her attempt to defend Rahul and slander Smriti Irani.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has no dearth of young females. Why would he blow a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman and not a young girl,” she asked in a bizarre and disparaging statement. The lawmaker further claimed, “All these allegations against Rahul Gandhi are baseless.”

Interestingly, Smriti Irani is 47-year-old who is 6 years younger than the 53-year-old Gandhi scion who is often projected as a youth leader by Congress and its allies in the media.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party were offended by her insulting remark and attacked the Congress party for the same. Gaurav Bhatia, senior advocate in the supreme court and party’s national spokesperson quoted her utterance and wrote, “Shameful statement of Bihar’s Congress MLA Neetu Singh.”

'राहुल गांधी के पास लड़कियों की कमी नहीं है, अगर फ्लाइंग Kiss देना होगा तो किसी लड़की को देंगे 50 साल की बुढ़िया को नहीं'



बिहार की कांग्रेस विधायक नीतू सिंह का शर्मनाक बयान pic.twitter.com/abbrNSWUjO — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) August 10, 2023

Another Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman, Shehzad Poonawalla termed Congress “anti-women” and accused that the party “can even defend Rahul’s misdemeanours inside the House”

If Rahul Gandhi wants to give flying kiss he has many women available



He won’t give it to a 50 year old budhiya



Congress MLA from Bihar : Neetu Singh



Anti women Congress can even defend Rahul’s misdemeanours inside the House pic.twitter.com/oXRz67ZqlX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 10, 2023

“Congress leaders every time insult women with their indecent behaviour,” posted Neetu Dabas, national media in-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha (women wing). She took a dig at Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and voiced, “This is the narrow-mindedness of Congress MLA Neetu Singh. Means the work that Nehru used to do is now done by Rahul Gandhi.”

She further asked, “Can there be anything more shameful than this” while tagging both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s account.

कांग्रेस नेता हर बार अपनी अमर्यादित व्यवहार से महिलाओं का अपमान करते हैं।



राहुल गांधी के पास लड़कियों की कमी नहीं है, flying kiss 50 साल की बुड्ढी को थोड़ी देंगे”



यह संकीर्ण मानसिकता कांग्रेस विधायक नीतू सिंह की है…. मतलब जो काम नेहरू करता था वही अब राहुल गांधी करता है।



क्या… pic.twitter.com/84rECbETfa — Neetu Dabas 🇮🇳 (@INeetuDabas) August 10, 2023

Another BJP leader, Abhishek Acharya Kulshrestha posted, “This is Congress MLA Neetu Singh, whose fallen mentality and words are of such a low level that Supriya Shrinate’s dirty language falls short. Your Rahul ji is right in saying that there is no dearth of girls, we have seen many of his viral videos and we also know why Rahul Gandhi goes to Bangkok.”

Supriya Shrinate is a leader of the Congress party who is also infamous for her misconduct and unruly behaviour on national television.

ये है कांग्रेस विधायक नीतू सिंह, जिनकी गिरी हुई मानसिकता ओर शब्द इतने निम्नस्तर है कि @SupriyaShrinate की गंदी जीभ छोटी पड़ जाए। सही कह रही है आपके राहुल जी को लड़कियों की कमी नही है उनके कई वायरल वीडियो में हम देख भी चुके है और राहुल गांधी बैंकोक क्यो जाते है ये भी पता है।… pic.twitter.com/DMSRoAvOI0 — Abhishek Acharya Kulshrestha (@iAbhiAcharya) August 10, 2023

The flying kiss controversy

Bharatiya Janta Party MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani called the Wayanad MP a misogynist and stated that the house had never seen such an “indecent act” after he blew a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha. She charged, “I want to object in the house. The MP who was permitted to speak before me today indulged in a derogatory action while leaving the house.”

She added, “Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to a parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such a limitless action has never been seen in the Parliament of this country. The country has seen that family’s culture via this Parliament.” The treasury benches booed him as he left the lower house after taking part in the debate. He then turned around and gave them a flying kiss.

In this video MP Rahul Gandhi can be showing blowing 'Flying Kiss'. pic.twitter.com/5XnHWHQwkD — Facts (@BefittingFacts) August 9, 2023

Later, the party’s female parliamentarians requested stringent action against him after they met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to a complaint signed by more than 20 BJP women members of parliament, the Congress stalwart made an inappropriate gesture towards his female colleague in the house while speaking during the discussion of the no-confidence motion against the government.