On 9th August, Union Minister of the Ministry of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss while leaving Lok Sabha after concluding his speech during the debate on no-confident motion.

"It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament" – Smriti Irani objects to Rahul Gandhi's behaviour while leaving parliament

During her address on the no-objection motion, Smriti Irani paused to object to Rahul Gandhi‘s conduct and said, “I want to object in the house. The MP who was permitted to speak before me today indulged in a derogatory action while leaving the house. Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to a parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such a limitless action has never been seen in the Parliament of this country. The country has seen that family’s culture via this Parliament.”

Rahul Gandhi spoke at the Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the Modi government. His speech was marked by ruckus as he made several controversial remarks, which were objected to by the treasury benches. He alleged that the central govr has killed Bharat Mata in Manipur, and that Manipur has been split into two. “You killed India by killing the people of Manipur. You are a traitor, you are not a patriot,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi left the parliament soon after concluding the speech, heading towards an event in Rajasthan. He allegedly blew a flying kiss when next speaker Smriti Irani started her speech in Lok Sabha. The union ministry gave a strong rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s speech, saying, “Manipur is not divided, it is an integral part of India.” She further said, “You are not India because you define corruption and dynastic politics, retorts. India believes in merit not in dynasty and today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India.”

Towards the end of her speech, Smriti Irani mentioned that Rahul Gandhi had blown a flying kiss while leaving the house, saying she objects to the same.

Following the incident, several female Lok Sabha members of the BJP lodged a formal complaint with the speaker of the house. Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and other MPs wrote to speaker Om Birla seeking action against Rahul Gandhi.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, other women BJP MPs complain to Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi blowing flying kiss inside Lok Sabha, accuse him of insulting women MPs.

The letter said, “I would like to draw your attention towards the incident in the House by Mr. Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, Kerala. The said member has behaved in an indecent manner and making inappropriate gesture towards Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behavior by the Member, which has not only insulted the dignity women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House.”

Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje says, "By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away. This is a total misbehaviour of a Member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a Member. Senior members are telling that this has never…

Talking to media after submitting the complaint, Shobha Karandlaje said, “By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away. This is a total misbehaviour of a Member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a Member. Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of Parliament of India.” She further asked, “What is this behaviour? What kind of a leader is he?”

The MP said that they have sought a action against Rahul Gandhi after reviewing the CCTV footage.