Friday, August 18, 2023
Fake rumours of Hindus looting Muslim shops on mosque speakers by an Imam triggered violence against Hindus in Nuh: Report

Fajru Miyan, an imam with a local mosque in Nuh and who is absconding, has circulated fake rumours of Hindus looting local Muslim shops through mosque's loudspeaker, triggering attack against Hindu devotees of Jalabhishek Yatra, besides violence, vandalism, arson, and looting by Muslim mobs.

An allegedly fake statement made by an imam from Nalhar’s mosque acted as a catalyst to the communal violence that swept the Muslim-majority region of Haryana’s Nuh during the Jalabhishek Yatra, a report published in Tribue India said, citing a recent revelation that surfaced during the Special Investigation Team (SIT)’s inquiry into the violence.

On the 31st of July, the imam, Fajru Miyan, who is currently absconding, purportedly incited Muslims in the neighbourhood, announcing on mosque’s speakers that participants of the Jalabhishek pilgrimage looted certain Muslim-owned stores. The police have launched a manhunt to

Based on the investigation findings, at approximately 1 pm, during the namaz (Islamic prayer), Fajru allegedly disseminated a false rumor using the mosque’s loudspeaker, claiming that Hindus were engaged in looting shops owned by Muslims close to the Nalhar temple. The announcement set off a wave of anxiety among the region and served as a trigger point for the ensuing communal escalation.

Following the announcement of fake claims made on mosque’s speakers, a raft of Muslims assembled and indulged in vandalism, looting, and arson. “The announcement acted as a trigger for anger among the villagers, inciting groups of men who were already agitated due to videos circulating on social media,” conveyed a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). These groups subsequently organized, armed themselves with stones, and launched an assault on the pilgrimage group. The SIT is presently carrying out search operations to apprehend the imam involved.

It is reported that subsequent to the announcement of fake rumours on mosque speakers, numerous imams circulated the message through WhatsApp groups and even by means of other mosques.

Law enforcement is also actively conducting raids to apprehend additional individuals implicated based on information provided by those who are currently in custody.

As per media reports, calls were made from mosques asking every child, woman, and man to come out with weapons. Hindustan 9 recently shared a video of a child witness who said the Muslim mob had abused the Hindus and threatened them with dire consequences. Another female witness they spoke to had reportedly said that the mob had been swinging weapons, abusing, and shouting that none of them would be spared.

OpIndia, however, cannot vouch for the authencity of the claims made by eyewitnesses in the Hindustan 9 report shared by a Twitter user.

The report of an Imam using mosque loudspeakers to fuel apprehensions among Muslim residents, however, jibes perfectly well with earlier reports that said Islamists had preplanned the attack against JalAbhishek Yatra pilgrims and created WhatsApp groups in advance to coordinate collection of stones and glass bottles to attack the Hindu devotees.

Nevertheless, the new revelation is in stark contrast to the attempts made by the secular-liberal lobby to pin the blame of the Nuh violence on the likes of Bittu Bajrangi and Monu Manesar, blaming them for disturbing communal harmony. With recent revelation holding the imam responsible for fuelling tensions by making allegedly false statements, it will be interesting to see how the liberal-Islamists spin the development or turn a blind eye to it—which is what they often do when it is no longer possible to mask their condoning of Islamists with propaganda and rhetorics.

Mewat Shobha Yatra attack

On July 31, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.

