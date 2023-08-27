In what is being touted as a first, a Hindu temple named “Sabka Mandir” has been opened in Taiwan reflecting the growth of deep cultural ties between India and the Island nation. The temple has reportedly been built with the help of Indian expatriate Andy Singh Arya, also the owner of a famous eatery in Taipei.

Taking to Facebook, Arya wrote that 2023 was a remarkable year for the first Indian temple in Taiwan. “23 years ago, I was looking for a Hindu temple in Taiwan when I was alone and on dark nights with no hope. I didn’t know Bhagwan would choose me to be a sevak of the first Indian temple in Taiwan (Sabka Mandir). 2023 was a remarkable year for the first Indian temple in Taiwan. Sevak Andy just brought the stairs but the wall is the community that supported for this to happen,” he wrote.

The Temple is home to a Shivlingam, a statue of Vaishno Devi, and statues of Bhagwan Shri Ram and Mata Sita, and His Brother Lakshman ji. Pictures and videos from the opening ceremony showed Indians and Taiwanese people celebrating together. Aartis and bhajans were sung, and devotees blew the Holy Conch Shell at the ceremony.

The development has been welcomed by the Indian community in Taiwan and at home with much fervour. Sana Hashmi, an Indian residing in Taiwan, took to Twitter to celebrate the opening of the temple. She reportedly said, “The establishment of this temple underscores Taiwan’s deep commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship with the Indian community in India.”

Taiwan now houses a Hindu temple🛕. The first-ever Hindu temple was inaugurated in Taipei today.



(This is the result of the efforts of an Indian resident who has been living in Taiwan for nearly two decades)



Dr. Priya Lalwani Purswaney, the founder of IIT-Indians in Taiwan pointed out the significance of the historic development. “This is a historic moment in India-Taiwan cultural connections. Not only Indians in Taiwan but also Taiwanese friends have been pointing out the need for one. We hope that this auspicious development will bring blessings of peace and happiness to Taiwan,” she said.

India and Taiwan share unofficial ties as the former’s has maintained the status quo on the subject of the United States not recognising Taiwan as a sovereign state.

Both countries established representatives offices in their respective capitals in 1995. The countries maintain active cultural exchanges including film screenings and performing arts. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu expressed the country’s willingness to expand ties with India and spoke favourably for free trade agreement between the two.