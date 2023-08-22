In a harrowing incident, a minor Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at her house at knifepoint in Hyderabad, Telangana. The accused, under the influence of ganja, took turns raping the 16-year-old who was at her elder sister’s house at the time. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday (20th August) in Nandanavanam Colony which falls in the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

A group of at least eight men barged into the house and threatened her brother and three other children of the family. Four of these eight men took the minor Dalit girl to the third floor of the house and three men gang-raped her while holding a knife to her. Four other accused were also present inside the house threatening the brother and the three children. The incident occurred at around 9.30 am on Monday.

Narrating the incident, the brother of the victim said, “We returned to work at 5.30 am. At around 9.30 am, a group of eight persons carrying knives barged into our home. They took my sister upstairs. About 30 mins later when they left, my sister came to us crying saying they assaulted her and asked us to take her to the police station.”

The accused fled the scene of the crime after the victim screamed loudly for help. A complaint was filed at the Meerpet police station by the victim’s elder sister. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012 has been filed. Subsequently, after the medical examination, the victim was sent to Sakhi Center for rehabilitation.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan visited the crime scene and the Mirpet Police Station. The police said that some of the accused are history sheeters. While four suspects have reportedly been detained and are being questioned, the police have constituted as many as seven different teams to arrest the main accused in the case. CCTV footage is also being analysed to track the culprits.

The minor Dalit girl originally hails from Hyderabad’s Lalbazar area and had reportedly shifted to her elder sister’s house two weeks ago along with her 14-year-old brother following the death of their parents. She is employed at a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar. Her younger brother works as a helper in a local shop.