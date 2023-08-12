Saturday, August 12, 2023
Karnataka: Woman police constable suspended for posting Whatsapp status alleging harassment by Congress MLA

The cop Latha had stated in her post that if anything unfortunate happens to her then the Congress MLA should be held accountable.

On August 12, Saturday, reports emerged that a woman police constable was suspended over a message she posted on her Whatsapp Status, wherein she alleged harassment by Kadur Congress MLA, KS Anand. The cop Latha had stated in her post that if anything unfortunate happens to her then the Congress MLA should be held accountable.

Following the post on Whatsapp, Latha was suspended by the Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth.

According to reports, the woman police constable had fined some Congress workers for not wearing helmets during the election campaign. When Latha was taking them to task, Congress MLA Anand reached the spot and questioned her about fining his supporters. A video of the incident had then gone viral on social media.

After the poll results were declared and Congress came to power in the state, Latha, who was until then posted at the Kadur police station, was transferred to the Tarikere police station. Latha protested saying that the action taken against her for purely out of vengeance. The female cop also went to the Congress MLA’s home to express her displeasure at being singled out.

Meanwhile, the arbitrary action against the cop has escalated into a full-fledged controversy with locals protesting the highhandedness of the Congress MLA.

Notably, Karnataka’s Chikkamagalur district was a BJP stronghold but Congress won every seat there in the 2023 assembly elections.

