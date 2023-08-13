Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala: NIA raids residences of former members of banned Islamist outfit PFI in Malappuram
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: NIA raids residences of former members of banned Islamist outfit PFI in Malappuram

The locations raided include the residences of these four ex-PFI 'activists,' namely Vengara native Hamsa, Tirur native Yahutty, Tanur native Haneefa, and Rangattoor native Jaffar.

OpIndia Staff
NIA raids on PFI cadre
NIA raids residences of former 'activists' of banned terror outfit PFI in Kerala (Image Source - ANI X handle)
1

On Sunday (13 August), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at various locations in Kerala’s Malappuram district. The raids were being held at four residences of former members of the banned Islamist terror outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Tirur and Tanur areas of Malappuram district. 

The locations raided include the residences of these four ex-PFI ‘activists,’ namely Vengara native Hamsa, Tirur native Yahutty, Tanur native Haneefa, and Rangattoor native Jaffar. As per media reports, the local Malappuram district police were informed just before the commencement of the raids. 

The raids began early in the morning and were held simultaneously, in a bid to prevent any untoward incidents in the event of any potential information leakage and eliminate the chance of any member or their sympathisers alerting other members of the outfit during the operation.   

Earlier, the NIA teams raided and sealed the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, Munnar Villa Vista Private Limited, Trivandrum Education and Service Trust, and Valluvanad House. The agency took this action after it received intel that these ‘institutions’ were acting as PFI training centres.

As part of a larger crackdown on the banned Islamist terror outfit PFI, media reports claim that the NIA is likely to raid other locations outside Malappuram as well.

Crackdown on NIA continues

Meanwhile, the NIA along with other security and investigating agencies have been cracking a whip on PFI cadres who were allegedly part of hatching terror plots in Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif. 

Previously, in the last week of May 2023, NIA raided around 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Bihar against suspected cadres and operatives of PFI. Additionally, the agencies have arrested 15 suspected operatives of PFI in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case from Bihar’s East East Champaran. One of the arrested suspects includes an alleged PFI master trainer, Sultan Usman Khan alias Yakub who had pledged to re-erect Babri Masjid in Ram Janambhoomi.  

As per agencies, the accused were indulging in anti-national activities. Later, during interrogation, Yakub revealed that there was a conspiracy going on to spread communal riots by carrying out an incident in Bihar’s Motihari. He added that they had clandestinely purchased weapons for this reason, however, the agencies busted their module before they could execute their nefarious plans. 

Back then, NIA stated that recce had already been conducted to execute a target and that the arms and ammunition had been handed over to a PFI Trainer, Yakoob, who had been conducting Training Sessions for PFI cadres.

Earlier, in September 2022, the Union Home Ministry banned PFI and its eight affiliates. Resultantly, most of the ‘frontline leaders’ of the Islamist organisation were jailed. As per reports, the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested more than 200 suspected members of this banned outfit amid the nationwide raids that are regularly conducted to dismantle the terror network of this Islamist outfit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

No Confidence Motion debate in the Parliament: Who was the winner and who was the big loser

Saket Suryesh -
When Rahul Gandhi stood up to speak on the No Confidence motion on the 9th of August, 2023, he started with a reference to Adani. It is really interesting that after the clean chit from Supreme Court on the stock manipulation charges, his speech writers did not tell him to refrain from beating a dead horse.
Politics

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes his social media display picture to Indian Tricolour, urges fellow citizens to follow suit to deepen the bond...

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi asked social media users to change their DPs and extend support to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which will deepen the bond between India and its citizens.

FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath over posts sharing a false letter alleging 50% commission in Madhya Pradesh

NCERT forms 19-member high-level committee including Sudha Murthy, Bibek Debroy, Shankar Mahadevan & others to develop new school textbooks

X (formerly Twitter) handle of the China-funded portal Newsclick suspended

Why Section 195 of Draft Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita needs relook: A ‘religiously neutral provision’ that may end up criminalising criticism of Muslim separatism

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,428FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com