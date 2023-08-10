Thursday, August 10, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Statue of Maharana Pratap vandalised in Morena, FIR registered

The incident occurred near Purani Sabji Mandi, Kailaras locality in the district at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot.

Morena: Maharana Pratap statue vandalised
MP Police, representational image, via Times Now Navbharat
 A statue of Maharana Pratap was vandalized by three unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district and the police registered an FIR into the matter, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Purani Sabji Mandi, Kailaras locality in the district at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot.

On getting the information about the matter the police reached the spot and got the statue repaired in the night itself. Nonetheless, local people are in fury and they demand immediate arrest of the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Morena), Arvind Thakur said, “A statue of Maharana Pratap was installed near Purani Sabji Mandi in Kailaras locality in the district which was vandalised by three known persons last night between 11:30 pm to 12 am. The Police registered an FIR against 3 unknown people in the matter.”

The whole incident was captured in a CCTV camera. The police will identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and will arrest them soon, Thakur said.

When asked about there is a lot of resentment among the local people, Additional SP replied, “As soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, they immediately got the statue of Maharana Pratap repaired. It is true that this is a matter of anger but soon the accused will be identified and arrested.”

Meanwhile, the District President of Rajput Mahapanchayat Morena, Hanumant Singh Tomar said, “We got information that last night at around 11:30 some anti-social elements vandalized the statue of Maharana Pratap. The administration has repaired it overnight but we demand the administration to arrest the accused immediately. Also, the administration should take strict action against the accused so that such an incident would not repeat in future. If the accused are not arrested, then we will stage an agitation.” 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

