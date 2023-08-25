Friday, August 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBudapest: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics, enters World Championships final with massive 88.77m...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

Budapest: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics, enters World Championships final with massive 88.77m throw

Chopra surpassed the qualification record of 85.50 meters for the Paris Games by sending his javelin to a magnificent 88.77 meters mark on his very first attempt.

OpIndia Staff
The star athlete at Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian athlete at Tokyo Olympics. (Source: CNBCTV18.com)
18

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, India’s star javelin thrower qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 on 25 August after a massive throw in the World Championships 2023. He surpassed the qualification record of 85.50 meters for the Paris Games by sending his javelin to a magnificent 88.77 meters mark on his very first attempt.

The Olympic gold medallist registered a season-best and his fourth-best career throw in Group A of the qualification round at the competition in Budapest, Hungary. Meanwhile, he also secured a spot in the World Athletics Championships finals in the interim.

The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the competition last year. This year has been fruitful for him so far, however, a muscle strain caused him to miss a month of action. He accomplished his goal of reaching the peak in the World Athletics Championships admirably. He didn’t waste any time in advancing to the top of the qualification round. He broke his own season’s record of 87.67 meters and improved it by 10 cm in the central European city.

Notably, Chopra was the only competitor in his group to make it into the final without a qualifying round. His qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season’s and fourth career-best distance. 

With the exception of Neeraj Chopra, no one crossed the automatic eligibility standard of 83.0 meters. After Julian Weber of Germany, who threw his javelin to 82.39 meters, another Indian, DP Manu, finished third with 81.31 meters.

Notably, Anderson Peters, the defending champion is at risk of being knocked out. The 2022 Champion came in eighth place in Group A and didn’t get an automatic berth. His best throw was 78.49 metres. Now, he has to rely on Group B’s performance if he wants to participate to defend his crown in the 12-man final.

It is important to note that the competitors who throw further than 83 metres automatically qualify for the final, while everyone else must wait for the best throws of the other participants in the competition to determine who would move on further.

Neeraj Chopra made history after becoming the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in men’s javelin throw in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNeeraj Chopra throw, Javelin Chopra, Neeraj Chopra paris
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

George Soros and Ford Foundation may be planning another onslaught against Indian firms through OCCRP: Here is how the campaign may connect to NewsClick...

Dibakar Dutta -

Another setback for AAP: SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Gujarat HC order to stay defamation case against him in Modi degree row

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: NIA seizes land belonging to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa in Tarn Taran

OpIndia Staff -

‘A statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country”: PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress, which signed MoU with Chinese Communist Party and took money for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, criticises PM Modi over informal meeting with Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -

Most of the party has joined the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, but Sharad Pawar claims there is no split: Read what logic he offered

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu woman raped as Amir said ‘Qubool hai’ thrice, Nandini, who had converted to Islam, told her she was ‘married’ now, girl forced to...

Siddhi Somani -

Manipur violence: Supreme Court permits CBI case trials in Assam; victims allowed to provide statements virtually from Manipur

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair toes Chinese propaganda line, raises aspersions on Indian govt’s dismissal of Beijing’s claim on Xi-Modi meet

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, awarded life terms in Madhumita Shukla murder case, to be released from jail for good conduct

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,986FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com