“This is a historic moment.. a dawn of new India,” said PM Modi as India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the Moon’s surface at 18:04 IST on August 23. PM Modi also congratulated the staff members of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the entire country for the successful space mission.

While addressing the nation from South Africa moments after the Vikram Lander of the lunar mission made a successful soft landing on the south pole of the moon, PM Modi said that this was the proudest moment for India and that the country today witnessed the new flight of new India. “New history has been written. India is now on the moon. India first country in the world to reach the Lunar South Pole,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister meanwhile also said that the planet Earth in India is seen as mother and that its natural satellite is looked at as her brother. “Young children in India call Moon as ‘Mama’ uncle. Earlier they used to feel that their Uncle Moon was too far. But India is making history and in the coming future children will also be able to take a quick tour to meet their uncle,” he said.

#WATCH | "Kabhi kaha jata tha chanda mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge chanda mama bass ek tour ke hain," says PM Modi on the soft landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon pic.twitter.com/qxpfyzHsQl — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

“We can all aspire for the moon, and beyond,” the PM said who is at present in South Africa for BRICS Summit 2023.

PM Modi also lauded all the scientists and said that the moment of celebration had arrived. “This moment is historic. It is a symbol of a new, developed India. We saw a dream on Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon,” he said.

He also said that this was not alone India’s win, and that the country’s G20 theme of one earth, one family, one future is resonating across the globe. “Our Moon mission is based on the human-centric approach. This success belongs to the entire humanity. All countries around the globe are capable of achieving such success,” he said.

On 23rd August, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved one of the most important milestones in Indian Space history as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the moon’s surface. At 18:04 hours, the spacecraft landed successfully on the moon, and the success was celebrated with cheers and applause at the ground station.

The official X handle of ISRO posted the success of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the Moon. “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too,” it tweeted.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14 this year. Now post-landing the spacecraft is expected to investigate the elemental composition of the Earth’s only natural satellite, its surface plasma environment, lunar seismicity, and thermophysical features.