On Wednesday, September 6, Mohammad Khalid, a person accused of involvement in the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal during the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots of 2020 was granted bail by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulatsya Pramachala. While granting bail to the accused Mohammad Khalid, the court directed him to furnish a bond of Rs 15,000.

ASJ Pramachala stated that he does not find the role attributed to accused Mohammad Khalid worse than those of other co-accused persons. He added that the “other accused persons with similar kind of allegations being part of that mob without further specific role attributed to them have been granted bail in this case.”

The court also stated that even those persons who were accused of a specific role, such as damaging CCTV cameras, were given bail by the Delhi High Court.

Khalid had been living in Dehradun since December 2018, according to the accused’s lawyer, Mohammad Hasan. He further stated that Khalid’s bank transactions show that he was present at a gas station in Dehradun on the date of the said incident.

It is notable that Mohammad Khalid who was arrested in July this year is the brother of Mohammad Ayaz, one of the main conspirators of the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal. Ayaz was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on June 21 this year.

Earlier, it was reported that during questioning, accused Khalid had admitted that he took part in the Chand Bagh anti-CAA/NRC rally in 2020 with his older brother Mohammad Ayaz and several friends. At a private meeting held at his home, it was resolved by everybody present to bring sticks and iron rods to block the roads.

Ratan Lal Murder

A crazed Muslim mob had brutally lynched Head Constable Ratan Lal of Delhi Police while he was trying to perform his duty on the main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh, during a violent riot. The 42-year-old police officer lived with his family in Amrit Vihar, Burari, Delhi.

Lal belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. His wife and three children survive Lal. The Sikar resident had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 1998. He married a Jaipur resident in 2004. Ratan Lal was posted at Gokulpuri Police Station. He lived with his family in a house in Delhi’s Burari area.

A mob attacked police officers stationed in Maujpur, Delhi’s North-East area, on February 24, 2020. Ratan Lal died from a bullet wound, according to the autopsy report. A video surfaced in March 2020 where a violent mob of rioters can be seen attacking the Delhi Police officers with stones and sticks.