In a dreadful incident that has emerged from the city of Muzzafapur in Bihar, around 10 children have gone missing after a boat carrying 30 school students capsized in the Bagmati River on Thursday, September 14. The incident has spread panic in the city with locals and the administration struggling to save the children.

The incident happened when around 30-32 students boarded the boat to reach the school. However, the boat capsized and students fell into the river. The locals around the area rushed to the spot and 20 children were rescued from the water.

#WATCH | Boat carrying school children capsizes in Bagmati river in Beniabad area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/TlHEfvvGYy — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Meanwhile, around 10 students are still missing and massive efforts are underway to search and rescue them. The Madhurpatti region where the incident is said to have happened is crowded at present. The parents of the missing children are crying aloud and seeking help from the authorities to look for their children.

A report by Live Hindustan stated that 32 students were on the boat while other reports like India Today, and India TV stated that only 30 students were on the boat when the incident happened.

The children in the area regularly use boats to cross the river to attend school. NDRF and SDRF teams have been rushed to the site. Due to incessant rains, the river was torrential and the boat capsized midway.

Also, the SDRF teams have been called who are undertaking the rescue efforts amid the chaos. As per initial reports, it is believed that the boat carried more weight than its capacity and overturned in the water.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar commented on the issue and said, “Rescue operation is underway… I have asked the district magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families.”

Investigations and rescue operations are underway.