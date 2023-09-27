Manish Kashyap, the founder of the YouTube channel ‘Sach Tak News’ was brought to a court in Patna by the Bihar Police on 22 September during which he talked to some reporters. Now, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra has confirmed that the administration has suspended 5 policemen and sought clarification from the team that escorted the YouTuber from Beur jail to the court. He added that the matter is under investigation.

Furthermore, a fresh case has been registered against him. The senior official informed, “A case has also been registered against Manish Kashyap in this regard at Pirbahore police station in Patna. A letter has been written to the Beur Jail Superintendent to make arrangements to present him in the court through video conference during the hearing,” the media on 26 September.

The police headquarters has taken cognizance of the matter. Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan of ‘Economic Offenses Wing’ stated that the Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra had been tasked with looking into what Manish Kashyap had uttered while in judicial custody.

What did Manish Kashyap Voiced

Manish Kashyap slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav who is the incumbent deputy chief minister of the state. He addressed the media outside Patna Court and asserted, “I am the son of a soldier, not a fodder thief. I will die, but I will not bow down before these people.”

He lambasted Tejashwi Yadav and noted that although the RJD leader publicly disparages other communities and supports the Yadav caste, he always keeps his mouth shut when members of the same community are victims of caste-based violence in Bihar. He announced that after being released from prison, he would manage the government and demonstrate how it is run.

He showed his handcuffs and remarked that this time they were in the hands of an honest man. He conveyed that he had not said anything for six months and came to the court quietly and left. He declared that he would not be afraid. He mentioned that his grandfather had fought against China and his father went to war against Pakistan. He questioned whether the Bihar Police would have the guts to bring a case against those responsible for beating up Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu.

Manish Kashyap expressed that his mother was crying when they met and promised to wipe the tears of other mothers when he comes out of incarceration. He charged, “I have been silent for so many days. I will speak today. I am not afraid of the NSA (National Security Act). I campaign against drug addiction, but police officers deliver smack, ganja, cigarettes etc., to the jail.”

He disclosed that 60-65 prisoners are put inside a single vehicle. They smoke ganja and exhale the smoke on his face and he is kept with those individuals. He had also predicted that a case was going to be brought against him for unveiling this. However, he vowed, “I will always keep my voice loud and try to ensure that the public hears us. I am the son of a solider. I am not scared.”

“Not constables, but those with stars. There, cigarettes and marijuana are consumed and smoke is blasted in my face. I get headaches. The court does not have any security measures in place. Nitish Kumar who talks about the freedom of journalists should arrange an inspection of the prison. Two grams of smack can land you in jail for years, however, a lot of it ends up in jail and nothing happens,” he further accused.

The majority of constables, he claimed, were upright and conveniently suspended in contrast to the majority of officers who were dishonest and frequently got away with crimes. Manish Kashyap was arrested in March of this year and handed over to Tamil Nadu Police for making videos of alleged attacks on Bihari labourers in the southern state where he spent months behind bars before he was lodged in judicial custody in Beur jail of Patna. The YouTuber was also slapped with the stringent NSA. His mother recently met the affected workers and also provided them with financial assistance.