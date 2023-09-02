A case of sexual exploitation of a six-year-old girl in a school bus has come to light in Delhi. This incident took place in the Begumpur neighbourhood. Delhi Women Commission has issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter.

She attends a private school in Begumpur. Her mother reported that the victim’s backpack was covered in urine when the school bus left her off at the society gate on 23 August. The girl admitted to being abused on the bus by an older guy who was a student at the same institution when inquired about it.

The girl’s mother said that she and her husband visited the school the very next day. The episode was brought up to the school’s vice principal and principal. She disclosed that on 25 August the school’s chairman called and requested her to drop the complaint. The chairman is also charged with disclosing the minor’s identity.

The statement read, “The Delhi Commission for Women has received information of sexual assault with a 6-year-old girl in a private school bus. The Commission has been informed that the child studies in a private school in the Begumpur area of Delhi. The mother of the girl has informed that on 23.08.2023, when her daughter’s school bus dropped her daughter at her society’s gate, she found that her daughter’s bag was wet due to urine.”

It further added, “She has alleged that on enquiry, the girl informed that a student studying in a senior class has been molesting the girl in the school bus. She has stated that she along with her husband went to the school on 24.08.2023 and informed the incident to the principal and vice principal of the school. She has alleged that on 25.08.2023, the chairman called them to the school and asked them to withdraw the complaint. She has also alleged that the chairman of the school revealed the identity of the child to their society people.”

*6 year old girl sexually assaulted in a school bus, DCW issues notice*



The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson @SwatiJaiHind has issued notice to Delhi Police in the matter of sexual assault with a 6 year old girl in private school bus. pic.twitter.com/mtx1uuRwqO — Delhi Commission for Women – DCW (@DCWDelhi) September 2, 2023

Swati Maliwal the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, has given the Delhi Police a notice in this regard. The commission has sought other information from the police including a copy of the First Information Report. It has also asked if a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the school chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and the school.

It has asked for a detailed report on the instance as well as the action undertaken against the school administration. The commission has sought a report from the Delhi Police by September 5.

85-year-old woman raped in Shakurpur

Meanwhile, in another alarming case, a senior citizen was raped in Delhi’s Shakurpur region. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) delivered a notice about the incident addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) District on 1 September.

The 85-year-old woman, who lived alone in a neighbourhood slum informed that a man forced his way into her home at 4 a.m. and sexually assaulted her. The accused has been identified as a 28-year-old named Akash and was arrested by the police.

According to an officer, a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was opened at the Subhash Place police station. The victim complained that he punched her in the face, used a knife to sever her lip and tried to choke her during the attack, per the panel. She had wounds on several different bodily parts, including her privates.

The commission stated, “The Delhi Commission for Women has received information of rape with an 85-year-old woman. The Commission has been informed that the 85-year-old woman lives in a slum in the Shakurpur area of Delhi. She has informed that she lives alone in her jhuggi after the death of her husband.”

It added, “She has alleged that on 01.09.2023, at around 04.00 am, a person forcibly entered her jhuggi and raped her. She also informed that the accused punched her face, cut her lip with a blade, and tried to strangulate her. There are injuries all over her face and private parts as well.”

DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind visits 85 year old rape survivor, issue notice to Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/TjmJ7o9F2M — Delhi Commission for Women – DCW (@DCWDelhi) September 1, 2023

A copy of the First Information Report (FIR) submitted in relation to the occurrence has been requested by the commission as well as details of the culprit. The panel also inquired as to whether the district’s police department has a list of senior residents living alone and measures adopted to ensure their security.

It sought the initiatives taken by the police for the protection of the victim. A deadline of 5 September has been set by the commission for the submission of a report detailing the actions taken in the case. Swati Maliwal also paid a visit to the elderly woman.

85 साल की अम्मा से अभी उनके घर पे मिली। आज सुबह एक आदमी ने उनके घर में घुसके उनके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।



अम्मा के आंसू नहीं रुक रहे थे। हमारा सिस्टम बिलकुल फेल है। कोई सुरक्षित नहीं है। आज ये अम्मा हैं, कल आप, मैं कोई भी हो सकता है।



बेशर्मी की सारी हदें पार! pic.twitter.com/sSmBY1ml7V — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 1, 2023

This incident comes after an instance of child abuse in the city in which, based on the police, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually molested at a school in the Panchsheel Enclave neighbourhood of south Delhi. According to a senior police source, the Hauz Khas police station received a Police Control Room (PCR) on 1 August alleging child abuse at a school close to the Chirag Delhi flyover in Panchsheel Enclave.

The victim unveiled that a 33-year-old school cleaner named Arjun Kumar, who had been arrested and accused of rape and unnatural offences under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code along with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had sexually assaulted her. Afterwards, the offender was taken into custody by the authorities.