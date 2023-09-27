Wednesday, September 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDGGI issues GST notices totalling Rs 55,000 crore to gaming companies, Ashneer Grover urges govt to...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

DGGI issues GST notices totalling Rs 55,000 crore to gaming companies, Ashneer Grover urges govt to withdraw them saying ‘Na koi tax dega, na sarkar ko milega’

"Demand of GST on gross bet value, rather than gross gaming revenue, has been an industry issue and various representations have already been made to the Government at an industry level," said Delta Corp

OpIndia Staff
2

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, said on Tuesday, September 26, that an alleged Rs 55,000-crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand from online gambling companies will not help India attain its goal of being a $5-trillion economy. Grover is the founder of the fantasy game app Crickpe.

Grover stated on the X platform (previously Twitter) that “na koi tax dega, na sarkar ko milega” (no one will pay tax, and the government will not receive any). If this massive tax notice is accurate, he claims only lawyers will benefit.

“Rs 55,000 crore GST demand! What do the officials think while sending the notices? The only explanation is – nothing. It’s just Monopoly. Neither will anyone pay tax nor will the government receive it. Only the lawyers will be benefitted due to such notices. Just another day of harassing businessmen,” Grover wrote on X.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is said to have issued a dozen pre-show cause letters to online real money gambling enterprises for alleged Rs 55,000 crore GST evasion. According to The Economic Times, which cited sources with knowledge of the situation, a GST notice worth over Rs 25,000 crore was sent to fantasy sports portal Dream11, led by Harsh Jain, making it arguably the highest indirect tax notice served in the country. The pre-show cause notifications have also been served on Play Games 24×7 and its affiliates, as well as Head Digital Works.

“This is called ‘retrospective tax’. Today they issued a notification that you were supposed to pay 28% tax since inception. Congress had a Vodafone retrospective tax – and BJP had a Gaming GST retrospective tax. Lot changes and sometimes nothing changes,” posted Grover asking the Finance Ministry to look into the case.

The notices were delivered following the GST Council’s decision to apply a 28% GST on the whole face value of bets at the entry level on online gaming. Delta Corp, a casino operator, received tax notices totalling Rs 16,822 crore from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Friday, September 22. This demand runs from July 2017 through March 2022.

Delta Corp has received one notice for Rs 11,140 crore. Another notice was issued for Rs 5,682 crore against three of its subsidiaries: Casino Deltin Denzong, Highstreet Cruises, and Delta Pleasure Cruises.

Delta Corp stated that the GST notice is based on gross bet value rather than gross gaming value. It stated that it would seek legal recourse to fight this order. It has also stated that such tax requests are an industry-wide occurrence rather than a company-specific issue.

“Demand of GST on gross bet value, rather than gross gaming revenue, has been an industry issue and various representations have already been made to the Government at an industry level in relation to this issue,” the company stated in a filing with the stock exchange.

According to reports, more than 40 skill-gaming companies are being probed for GST evasion. The letters came just weeks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that internet gaming, casinos, and horse racing would all be taxed at the same 28% rate. She indicated that the tax will be levied on the face value of bets placed (in the case of online gaming and horse racing) and chips purchased (for casinos), with no distinction made between skill and chance activities. It was later stated that the 28% was to be levied on the first deposit, not the Contest Entry Amount (CEA) or each bet.

Many more notifications are expected in the near future. MPL laid off 350 employees shortly after the GST Council’s vote to raise GST, Spartan Poker laid off 40% of its total workforce last month, real money gambling startup Quizy ceased operations, and Fantok ceased operations. According to reports, Gameskraft has also withdrawn its fantasy offering, Gamezy Fantasy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,493FollowersFollow
29,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com