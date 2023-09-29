Diesel generator sets allowed in Delhi-NCR for emergency services like hospitals from Oct 1

As a one-time exception, diesel generator sets for all capacity ranges will be allowed to run in Delhi-NCR from October 1 till December 31, announced the Environment Ministry on Friday, ahead of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle pollution.

The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The commission has banned the use of diesel generator sets for the industrial and commercial sectors in the National Capital Region (NCR) since May 15.

There has been strong opposition from resident welfare associations against CAQM’s earlier decision to completely ban diesel gensets during GRAP.

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism based on the AQI level of Delhi and brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. GRAP will come into force on October 1 in the entire NCR.

It “eases out the means of implementation and addresses practical difficulties and techno-commercial concerns of various stakeholders and thus the revised schedule for regulation of DG sets would be in force in the entire NCR w.e.f. 01.10.2023,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the interest of not disrupting emergency services and permitting sufficient time for adopting the stipulated emission control mechanism, the Commission, “as a one-time exception, has permitted DG Sets for all capacity ranges to be run only for emergency services in the NCR, as listed below, even under periods of restrictions under the GRAP, only up to 31.12.2023”.

This relaxation will be limited to elevators, escalators, travelators, medical services (hospital/nursing homes, and health care facilities), railway services, metro, airports, ISBTs, sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations and projects of national security, defence and of national importance.

“DG sets deployed for emergency services are also required to install and adopt appropriate means for emission control in the intervening period and w.e.f. 01.01.2024, even such DG sets shall be permitted to operate in the NCR, strictly subject to adherence to the stipulated schedule and measures for emission control,” the ministry said.

The deadline for generator sets fitted with Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) is September 30.

In two orders in February and September last year, the commission clarified that DG sets should shift to dual mode (gas and diesel) and install devices to regulate emissions.

