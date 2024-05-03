Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday launched a scathing attack on TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, saying that the latter has caused more damage than the opposition and should have been expelled from the party much earlier.

“Kunal Ghosh should have been expelled from the party long ago. He has caused much more damage than the opposition. After coming to jail, I came to know about the heinous activities done by Kunal,” he said.

Partha Chatterjee’s comment comes after Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said that the TMC was “aware” of the school recruitment scam, adding that that is the main reason why the TMC party removed Partha Chatterjee from the Education Department in 2021.

“One month ago, I had asked the party to release me from my duties. I was also on the star campaigners’ list, but now I am not. The party has given a chance to new faces, this is a good thing… The party had information for a long time that something was wrong in the job recruitment case. This is why Partha Chatterjee was removed from the Education Department in 2021. If the party had seriously intervened in the matter, job seekers wouldn’t have to face any trouble. We could have stopped the system from going uneasy,” Ghosh told ANI.

In 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam. Chatterjee is currently lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home.

After being spotted at a blood donation camp alongside the BJP’s Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Roy, where he sang his praises, Kunal was promptly removed as the TMC general secretary. An official communication to this effect was issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

In the official communication following his removal as general secretary, the TMC said the views he expressed at the public event did align with the party’s position and shouldn’t be attributed to it.

