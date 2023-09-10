Sunday, September 10, 2023
Updated:

Haryana: Bajrang Dal’s Alok stabbed to death, Shivam critically wounded, accused Yameen, Guga, Raja absconding

Alok was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by them where he passed away during treatment.

OpIndia Staff
Alok (L) was killed and Shivam (R) is in a critical condition.
Alok (left) was killed and Shivam (right) is in a critical condition. (Image Source: OpIndia Hindi)
19

Two young Bajrang Dal members were attacked in Faridabad, Haryana, on September 9. One of the members Alok was stabbed to death while the other Shivam was gravely injured. He is undergoing medical treatment in a local hospital. The accused Yameen, Guga, and Raja are absconding and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against them.

The attack took place in the vicinity of Palla Police Station in Faridabad, according to the FIR document. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, originally a resident of the Bihar district of Madhubani has filed a complaint in the matter. He presently lives in a rented house in Jaitpur, Delhi.

Naveen stated that he received information that his youngest son, 21-year-old Alok, was stabbed at 1 AM on Saturday, September 9. It was also asserted that another guy named Shivam was severely beaten in the attack. Rahul Negi, a friend of the deceased, ascribed the attack to the three accused.

Alok’s family started searching for him after the incident, and they found him in a severely wounded state in a park in Panchsheel Colony, three hours later. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by them where he passed away during treatment.

Police have registered a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also announced that the accused would be tried in the fast-track court. Four teams of the crime branch have been deployed to nab the culprits. The offenders and the deceased were acquainted and were neighbours.

Shivam’s condition is also reportedly critical. Haryana’s Bajrang Dal official Lalit Bhati spoke to OpIndia about the attack. He revealed that the victims used to fight against love jihad. They saved a girl from the tentacles of the social epidemic some time back. The authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

