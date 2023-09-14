Thursday, September 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsForced to smoke, consume alcohol, remove clothes: 10 MBBS students suspended for 1 year...
News Reports
Updated:

Forced to smoke, consume alcohol, remove clothes: 10 MBBS students suspended for 1 year for ragging freshers in Hyderabad

The action was initiated in response to a communication from the University Grants Commission's (UGC) anti-ragging cell regarding an allegation from a group of first-year students

OpIndia Staff
10 senior MBBS students suspended for a period of 1 year.
10 senior MBBS students suspended for a period of one-year. (Source: MBBSCouncil)
11

Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME), suspended 10 senior MBBS students on 11 September from Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad for a period of one year for engaging in ragging at the men’s hostel. The perpetrators, five from each of the second and third years were ejected from the hostel on the same day.

The action was initiated in response to a communication from the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) anti-ragging cell on 8 September regarding an allegation from a group of first-year students which was received by Gandhi Medical College and the Telangana DME office. The victims had only recently begun attending the medical institution after their course had begun on 1 September.

He stated, “The anti-ragging committee has conducted an enquiry into the incident and found that 10 senior MBBS students were indulging in ragging juniors. All of the 10 students are suspended from the college for one year.”

The accused who admitted to the incident had called 30 freshers to their room at 2 in the morning and forced them to drink alcohol and smoke as well as take their clothes off. They were also made fun of and abused by the seniors. The new students had joined the institution only a week before and there was no animosity between the two sides.

The pupils revealed that they were summoned in two batches to the senior’s room. There were 10 students in one group while the other contained 20. Afterwards, obscenities were hurled at them and were asked to wear formal clothes throughout the day. They were also ordered not to enter the library.

Junior students brought up the issue with the anti-ragging cell of the University Grants Commission (UGC) immediately. It was reported that four students had complained. Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy declared that the investigation was completed and assured full support to the anti-ragging cell of the college.

The DME also sent a message to senior students at other government and private medical schools in Telangana and stressed that anyone found guilty of ragging would incur strict punishment in accordance with anti-ragging laws. He was quite clear that ragging would not be tolerated. Health authorities issued a clear warning a few days ago to a number of senior medical students that ragging will not be permitted at any medical college.

He mentioned, “In spite of telling very firmly that no ragging will be tolerated in any of the medical colleges, some senior students indulged in ragging 1st-year students in the Hostel of Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad. A complaint was also sent by the UGC anti-ragging cell, New Delhi to take action.”

Most of the ragging was psychological and verbal which made the newcomers feel harassed and humiliated. A committee was established after receiving the UGC’s directive and discussions with the first-year students and the 10 seniors were held on multiple occasions. They were adjudicated liable for ragging.

The offenders received support from their batchmates who on 12 September organised a protest on campus. The authorities insisted that ragging, in any form, would not be condoned while the demonstrators claimed that proper procedures were not followed before the disciplinary action and demanded its annulment.

Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy who is also the principal of the medical college affirmed that the administration would not reverse its decision even if students staged a month-long demonstration to put pressure on them. Now, they want to speak with him to find out a solution.

Jadavpur University ragging case

In a shocking case at Jadavpur University a 17-year-old first-year student named Swapnodeep Kundu died after falling from the second floor of a hostel building on 9 August because he was being ragged by his fellow students. He kept repeating that he was not gay before his tragic demise.

According to the inquiry, he was “disrobed, bullied and abused with homosexual slurs.” He was forced to run naked from one room to another in the hostel facility before he fell to his death.

Police apprehended 13 people in relation to the unfortunate occurrence. All of them are either current or former Jadavpur University students. Twelve people, six present pupils and six graduates were captured on suspicion of murder and ragging while a graduate from the class of 2021 was nabbed on grounds of obstructing law enforcement from carrying out their duties.

Subenoy Chakraborty, dean of the science faculty at the institution and chairman of the 10-person committee probing into the student’s killing resigned from his position. Notably, cultivation of cannabis also came to the fore during the probe into the instance.

Several student and dormitory occupants’ cell phones were taken, according to police sources to gather electronic proof of ragging. The phones were sent for forensic analysis to try and recover any erased data, including chats. During the examination, a picture was discovered that raised the possibility of the JU campus’s cultivation of the prohibited narcotic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Security enhanced in MP’s Bhojshala after Saraswati idol was ‘found’, 4 arrested: Read how another ancient Hindu temple was turned into a ‘disputed structure’

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata Banerjee asks everyone to stay fit as she jogs wearing chappals in Spain, plays the accordion during her ‘morning walk’: Watch

OpIndia Staff -

I.N.D.I Alliance names 14 anchors including Arnab Goswami, Rubika Liaquat and Shiv Aroor whom they will ‘boycott’

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala High Court denies request for saffron flags at Hindu temple, says temple premises not a place for political activities

OpIndia Staff -

Birth Certificate to be ‘single document’ needed for Aadhar number, college admissions, driving license and more starting from October 1

ANI -

Advisor to Ukraine President Zelenskyy says his own video of him saying Indians and Chinese are stupid is ‘Russian propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Boat carrying 30 students overturns in Muzzafarpur’s Bagmati River, 10 students go missing

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi in MP says I.N.D.I Alliance has a hidden agenda of finishing Sanatan Dharma, the traditions that kept Bharat together for 1000 years:...

OpIndia Staff -

AAP denies putting teachers as bus-in-charge to ferry workers to Arvind Kejriwal’s rally, teachers contradict and say denial is greater disrespect

OpIndia Staff -

Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of Bharat, no one can question its perpetuity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath over DMK’s call for eradication of...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,102FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com