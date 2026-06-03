On Tuesday, 2nd June, the central government ordered the transfer of CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta. It simultaneously announced an inquiry into the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services. The move came amid growing controversy over irregularities in CBSE’s digital evaluation system and in the handling of answer-sheet access and re-evaluation services.

#BREAKING: CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred; inquiry committee formed to investigate the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by CBSE. pic.twitter.com/KNr9p8op5r — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

Rahul Singh, an IAS officer, was responsible for overseeing CBSE’s examinations, academic policies, affiliations and major reforms. Himanshu Gupta, also an IAS officer, handled administration, finance, affiliations and several key operational functions of the Board.

The Centre has now constituted a one-member inquiry committee headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, to investigate the procurement process related to the OSM system. The panel has been asked to submit its report within a month.

The CBSE Chairman and Secretary have been transferred. An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by CBSE. pic.twitter.com/esakjV4sqv — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

The transfers have been viewed as one of the strongest administrative actions taken since the controversy erupted. However, the development has also reignited an old public debate: why are senior bureaucrats often transferred but rarely dismissed?

Background of the CBSE Controversy?

The controversy began after the declaration of Class 12 board results. The issue came to light after 19-year-old ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary posted on X that answer sheets and question papers stored in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) bucket could be accessed online. He shared screenshots showing answer-copy files and claimed that the storage bucket was publicly visible without authentication.

According to Adhikary, the root directory of the storage bucket could be listed openly, allowing internet users to view files and folders stored inside it.

Questions were soon raised about the OSM platform, the digital evaluation process and the manner in which contracts for these services had been awarded. Concerns about vendor selection, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and delays in post-result services further intensified scrutiny.

As criticism mounted, CBSE issued clarifications, extended certain deadlines and assured students that genuine grievances would be addressed. Nevertheless, the controversy continued to grow, eventually leading to the transfer of the Chairman and Secretary and the announcement of a formal inquiry.

This year, the CBSE implemented electronic evaluation for the Class 12 examinations. The goal of the new On-Screen Marking system was to improve precision and minimise errors in manual calculations across the country. However, the move has drawn severe criticism after students who wanted access to scanned copies of their answer books reported missing pages, blurry and incomplete answer sheets, surprisingly fewer marks, receiving someone else’s answer book and other major problems.

People questioning why transferred, not sacked

Soon after the transfers were announced, several political leaders questioned whether a transfer alone was sufficient.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal publicly asked whether transferring officials amounted to adequate punishment. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh went a step further and demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Similar questions also emerged on social media. Many users argued that if serious lapses had occurred, those responsible should face stronger action than a routine transfer.

Chairperson CBSE is now Secretary Agricultural. What a tough action. pic.twitter.com/A7urMPXESo — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) June 3, 2026

However, the reality is that senior bureaucrats such as IAS, IPS and other civil service officers cannot simply be fired overnight. Unlike employees in many private organisations, they enjoy constitutional protections under Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

Article 311: The Constitutional shield for civil servants

Article 311 was created to protect civil servants from arbitrary dismissal, removal or demotion.

Its origins lie in the British-era “Doctrine of Pleasure”, under which government servants held office at the pleasure of the Crown. India adopted a modified version of this doctrine through Article 310 but added safeguards through Article 311.

Under Article 311(1), a civil servant cannot be dismissed or removed by an authority lower in rank than the one that appointed him or her.

Article 311(2) goes even further. Before dismissal, removal or reduction in rank, the officer must generally be informed about the charges, be given a fair opportunity to defend himself or herself and face a proper departmental inquiry.

In simple terms, even if allegations appear serious, the government cannot simply announce the termination of an IAS or IPS officer without following a legally prescribed process.

This protection applies to members of the All India Services, Union civil services, state civil services and those holding civil posts under the government.

How does a departmental inquiry work?

When allegations are made against a civil servant, a formal process usually begins.

An inquiry officer is appointed, charges are framed, and a charge sheet is served. The officer gets an opportunity to respond, cross-examine witnesses and present evidence in defence.

After examining all the material, the inquiry officer submits a report. Only then can disciplinary authorities decide whether punishment is warranted.

If the process is not followed correctly, the officer can challenge the action before courts, State Administrative Tribunals or the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

This is one reason why transfers are often used as an immediate administrative response while investigations continue.

Are there exceptions to Article 311?

When it comes to Article 311(2), which mandates a detailed inquiry and a fair hearing, the Constitution provides three major exceptions where the government can completely skip the inquiry process and terminate an employee directly:

Criminal Conviction: If a person is being dismissed, removed, or demoted because they have been tried and convicted of criminal charges by a court of law, the department does not need to hold an internal inquiry under Article 311(2).

If a person is being dismissed, removed, or demoted because they have been tried and convicted of criminal charges by a court of law, the department does not need to hold an internal inquiry under Article 311(2). Impracticability: If the superior authority that has the power to dismiss or demote a civil servant feels that it is genuinely not practical to conduct an inquiry, they can choose to skip it. However, the officer must record the exact reasons for skipping the inquiry in written form before taking action.

If the superior authority that has the power to dismiss or demote a civil servant feels that it is genuinely not practical to conduct an inquiry, they can choose to skip it. However, the officer must record the exact reasons for skipping the inquiry in written form before taking action. National Security: If the President of India or the Governor of a state is fully satisfied that it is necessary to dismiss or remove a civil servant to protect the security and sovereignty of the country, they can order an immediate removal without holding any inquiry whatsoever.

Even serious cases have taken years

Many previous cases show that the removal of government employees often takes a long time because constitutional procedures must be followed.

The challenges involved in removing compromised government employees are clearly reflected in the cases of three Jammu and Kashmir officials who were eventually dismissed under the state security provisions of Article 311(2)(c). Their cases demonstrate how individuals with links to terrorist networks were able to remain within the government system for years before sufficient evidence was gathered to justify their termination.

One such case involved Faheem Aslam, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kashmir University. According to official records, Aslam was inducted as a contractual employee in 2008 during the influence of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, allegedly without a public recruitment process or police verification. Investigators later claimed that while drawing a government salary, he simultaneously worked for a local newspaper and used his position on campus to influence students and encourage separatist activities. Security agencies also recovered deleted social media posts in which he advocated the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

Another case was that of Revenue Department official Murawath Hussain Mir. Appointed in 1985, Mir was later accused of functioning as an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) for banned organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Investigators said that he provided logistical support to terrorists, allowed access to government premises and even collected money from colleagues in the name of militant groups. In 1995, he was arrested with explosives during an alleged plot to target a public installation. However, after spending only a few months in custody, he returned to government service and continued working for decades. Intelligence officials later cited his case as an example of how systemic failures allowed individuals facing serious allegations to remain within the administrative structure for years before action was finally taken.

The third case involved Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker, who joined the force in 2006 and later served as a driver and Personal Security Officer (PSO) for senior officials in Srinagar. According to investigators, he was eventually recruited into the network of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Authorities said that he misused his police identity, official vehicle and security credentials to help terrorists move across sensitive areas without attracting suspicion. He was eventually intercepted at a joint security checkpoint, following which his links with terrorists came under scrutiny.

All three employees were terminated in 2023, years after their activities had come to light, despite the fact that the cases involved national security concerns. The cases underline the high legal threshold involved in dismissing government employees under Article 311. Even in matters concerning national security and terrorism, authorities are often required to gather extensive intelligence and documentary evidence before invoking the constitutional provisions that allow termination without a formal departmental inquiry. If removing officials accused of terror links can take years or even decades, it highlights why immediate dismissal remains legally difficult in cases involving administrative failures or professional misconduct.

Balancing accountability and protection

Article 311 argues that these safeguards protect honest officers from political pressure, personal vendettas and arbitrary decisions by changing governments.

Without such protection, bureaucrats could be dismissed merely for refusing illegal orders or taking decisions that upset powerful interests.

However, the same safeguards can sometimes make it difficult to hold officials accountable for negligence, administrative failures or questionable decisions.

The recent CBSE controversy has once again brought this debate into the spotlight. While the government has transferred senior officials and ordered an inquiry, any decision regarding further disciplinary action will have to pass through the constitutional framework that governs India’s civil services.

For now, the CBSE case serves as a reminder that while transfers can happen quickly, the dismissal of an IAS, IPS or other senior bureaucrat is a far more complex process.