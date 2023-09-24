On day 1 of the 2023 Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, India has already secured two silver medals to start the day; one in Women’s 10m air rifle shooting and the other in Men’s lightweight double sculls rowing. Following their exceptional performance in 2018 Asian Games, the Indian contingent is aiming for an even better performance this time at the games.

India is being represented by a 655-member strong contingent in Hangzhou. The 19th edition of the multi-sport event, which was opened on September 23 and extends until October 8, was initially slated for 2022 but was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has clinched silver medal through Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita achieved silver in the Women’s 10m air rifle shooting. In rowing, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh secured a silver in the Men’s lightweight double sculls category.

India’s athletes kickstart a busy day of competition at the Asian Games 2023. The action began with Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita securing a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle shooting event. Additionally, Dev and Bibish Kathiresan represented India in the men’s foil individual fencing competition.

The day’s rowing events commenced at 6:30 AM, featuring Kiran and Anshika Bharti participating in the women’s lightweight double sculls. Shortly after, at 7:10 AM, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh took to the water in the men’s lightweight double sculls rowing competition. They won a silver medal for India. Simultaneously, Wushu made its debut for the day with Anjul Namdeo and Suraj Singh Mayanglambam vying for victory in the men’s changquan final.

In the women’s cricket semi-final, India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Bangladesh women’s cricket team was all out for 51 in 17.5 overs. The Indian women’s cricket team reached the target in 8.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand. India’s women’s cricket team will now fight for gold in the final.

Other sports engagements in the morning session

The swimming events kicked off at 7:30 AM, featuring Anand AS and Tanish George Matthew competing in the men’s 100m freestyle heats. Over in table tennis, India’s women’s team played round of 16 match against Thailand where India’s Manika Batra was defeated by Thailand’s Orawan Paranang.

What next?

For tennis enthusiasts, matches started at 9:30 AM, including India vs. Nepal in men’s doubles and Sumit Nagal playing in singles. At 10 AM, Rugby Sevens event starts with India facing off against Hong Kong China. Later, at 12:30 PM, the chessboard will come alive with Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi competing in men’s individual rounds, and Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli in women’s individual rounds.

In the afternoon, the women’s football team will face Thailand at 1:30 PM, and the men’s team will compete against Myanmar at 5 PM. The day wraps up with boxing matches, including Nikhat Zareen at 4:30 PM and Sunil Singh Mayanglambam at 5 PM.

Who else is in the Indian squad for the Asian Games 2023?

In the previous edition in Jakarta 2018, the Indian contingent consisted of 570 athletes and achieved its best-ever Asian Games performance, securing a total of 70 medals – 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze. With an expanded contingent size, hopes are high for an even more impressive medal tally.

Historically, athletics has contributed significantly to India’s medal count at the Asian Games, accounting for 254 out of a total of 672 medals. Once again, track and field events will take centre stage at Hangzhou 2023, with India fielding its largest-ever contingent of 68 athletes in any sport.

The Indian athletics squad in Hangzhou includes prominent athletes like Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world, Olympic, and Asian Games champion in men’s javelin throw, Avinash Sable, a silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games men’s 3000m steeplechase, and Jyothi Yarraji, a rising star in women’s hurdles race.

India is also marking its presence in cricket at the Asian Games. Men’s and women’s representation will be seen in football and hockey as well. The boxing team, led by world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, along with the wrestling team featuring Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Antim Panghal, are also strong contenders for medals.

The shooting squad, including talents like Manu Bhaker and Rudrankksh Patil, is expected to perform well. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and badminton star PV Sindhu, both Olympic medalists, will also be competing in Hangzhou, alongside archery world champions Aditi Gopichand Swami and Ojas Pravin Deotale.

Hangzhou 2023 also provides an opportunity to secure 74 Paris 2024 Olympic quotas, distributed across various sports, including archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, and water polo.