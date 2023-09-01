National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been given the status of a deemed-to-be university, announced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, adding that the step will help in getting opportunities for global collaborations.

Institutions that are ‘deemed to be-university’ enjoy the academic status and privileges of a university.

Pradhan made the announcement at the 63rd Foundation Day Celebration of NCERT in New Delhi.

“NCERT has been given the status of a Deemed-to-be-University. NCERT has established a formidable presence in research, actively shaped school education, teacher training, and adult literacy. NCERT on becoming a research university will offer opportunities for global collaborations and contributions to the global educational landscape,” he said.

NCERT was established in 1961 under the Society Act to assist and advise the government in the matter of school education.

NCERT will be able to start new courses or programs in any field in their existing campus and approved off-campus centres.

Currently, the graduate and post-graduate programs offered by NCERT’s Regional Institute of Education (REI) are affiliated with local universities.

He suggested developing small booklets on varied subjects that will provide the facts on the subjects like India’s COVID-19 management, Chandrayaan 3, etc. The new generations must be taught about the latest developments as well as Indian values and ethos.

Jadui Pitara-a play-based learning-teaching material tailored for children in the age group of 3-8 years developed by NCERT, will come up as an instrument of change that will benefit 10 crore children of the country, he stressed.

The Minister also inaugurated a new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory of the CIET on the occasion.

“We should develop content in mother tongue. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence labs should be set up in all 7 regional centres of NCERT. To make India the global hub of research and innovation, these centres should be equipped with the latest technologies from around the world with future-ready infrastructure,” he added.

Pradhan also mentioned that children of the country should be ready for the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

During the event, the students of the Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal, also presented a skit on Jadui Pitara along with song performed in 22 languages. A short film was showcased during the function that highlighted several significant initiatives and achievements of NCERT.

