Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bina, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday where he will address the gathering and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crores including a ‘Petrochemical Complex’ at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across the state.

Supporters in large numbers turned up to attend a roadshow held by Prime Minister Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina. People were seen showering flowers on PM Modi as his vehicle moved during the roadshow.

Madhya Pradesh is a poll-bound state that is scheduled to hold its Assembly Elections later this year. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed PM Modi on his visit to the state on Thursday.

PM Modi has arrived here to lay the foundation stone of the Bina Refinery Petrochemical Project in Sagar district.

Upon the arrival of PM Modi in the state, CM Chouhan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “PM Modi’s arrival in Madhya Pradesh has brought the dawn of new hopes. I heartily welcome him on behalf of all the people of the state.”

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ten projects, namely the ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam; and six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh. The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and will be a step towards economic growth and employment generation in the region. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore will be built at a cost of about 550 crore, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sectors, and open new employment opportunities for the youth, a government release said.

Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The park will provide connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore, the release added.

