The marriage of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is reportedly coming to an end. Joe Jonas is the brother-in-law of actress Priyanka Chopra. According to CNN, Joe Jonas filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County on 5th September. The motion cited an “irretrievably broken” marriage as the reason behind the decision.

Joseph Adam Jonas or Joe Jonas is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas who is the husband of Priyanka Chopra. Sophie Belinda Turner is a British actress. She is very popular for her role as Sansa Stark in the epic fantasy television series “Game of Thrones.”

They have two children, born in the years 2020 and 2022 and Joe Jonas has asked for dual custody. It further added that a prenuptial agreement exists between the couple. They started dating in 2016 and proceeded to get engaged in 2017. Sophie Turner was seen sporting her new engagement ring in the image the singer shared on his verified Instagram account at the time along with the words “she said yes.”

The pair tied the knot twice. They got married for the first time in 2019 in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards where they exchanged vows in front of a select number of loved ones during a ceremony presided over by an impersonator of Elvis Presley.

DJ Diplo who was a wedding guest uploaded a number of photographs and footage from within the location which spread the word of their nuptials. Later, a representative of the actress confirmed that the couple had married. Afterward, the two remarried in an extravagant ceremony at the exquisite Château de Tourreau in the south of France.

A few days after the occasion, she gave followers a peek into the celebration when she captioned a black-and-white Instagram snap of the pair during their recessional with “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-star and on-screen sister Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the series is believed to have served as her maid of honor. Joe Jonas’s brothers and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were also in attendance at the French ceremony.