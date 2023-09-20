Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Updated:

Pro-Khalistani Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour cancelled, had shared distorted map of India

Book My Show wrote, "Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands canceled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction."

OpIndia Staff
Canada-based pro Khalistan singer Shubh's upcoming program in Mumbai creates massive outrage
BJYM removes poster of upcoming programme of Canada based pro-Khalistan singer Shubh, says no place for Khalistan in Maharashtra (Image Source - Instagram/@GoldySrivastav)shubhworldwide, ANI and OpIndia Hindi)
1

Canadian-Sikh singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour has been cancelled following mounting anger amongst Indian citizens against the Khalistani supporter. Online event ticketing website BookMyShow took to X, formerly Twitter, to notify its users about the refund of the ticket amount to those who paid for the concert.

Screenshot of BookMyShow’s post on X notifying users about the cancellation of Canadian Pro-Khalistani singer Shubh’s concert in India

This comes just hours after netizens were trending the hashtag #UninstallBookMyShow on the social media platform X. His shows were scheduled from the 23rd to 25th of September at Cordelia Cruises in Mumbai.

On 19 September, Indian consumer electronic brand boAt announced its decision to withdraw its sponsorship from the upcoming tour of Canada-based singer known as Shubh.

The company said, “At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour.”

On 19 September, Indian consumer electronic brand boAt withdrew its sponsorship for Shubh’s concert

Moreover, on 16 September, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers in Mumbai removed posters of the concert calling for the organisers to cancel the event. The BJYM categorically stated that there is no place for any Khalistan supporter in this country.

On 23 March 2023, Shubhneet Singh posted a story on his Instagram account captioned “Pray for Punjab” showing a distorted map of India. He posted a photo of the map without union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and North-eastern states. The Canadian singer did this at a time when the Punjab Police was on the look out to nab Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh. Shubh had openly supported Khalistani elements at the time.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from Indians at home and abroad. BJYM Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana submitted a memorandum to the police accusing Shubh of distorting the map of India and demanding that a case be filed against him.

Moreover, cricketers Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have also unfollowed the Khalistani supporter on Instagram. The cancellation of the Canadian singer’s event in India, sends a message that Indians are no longer ready to let ‘celebrities’ get away with disrespecting the country.

