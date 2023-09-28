On Thursday, 28th September 2023, the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Abdul Saddam, an active member of the Atiq Ahmad gang. He was arrested in Delhi when he went there to meet his girlfriend. Saddam, who is the brother-in-law of Atiq Ahmed‘s sibling Ashraf Ahmed, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

Saddam, the brother-in-law of mafia Ashraf, has two cases registered against him in Bareilly. One case has been registered at Bithari Chainpur police station for an illegal meeting with Ashraf and the other at Baradari police station for fraudulently taking a house and stealing from there. Saddam is on the run in both cases and the ADG had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Special DG of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, stated that Abdul Saddam was apprehended at approximately 2 a.m. from a DDA apartment located across from the Select City Walk mall in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar while he was visiting his girlfriend Anam.

Recently, the Bithari Chainpur police started the process of attachment of Saddam’s properties and pasted a notice under Section 82 at his house in Prayagraj. Along with this, police teams were constantly engaged in catching him. On Thursday, the Bareilly unit of the STF arrested Saddam from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. He is being brought to Bareilly.

During the interrogation, Abdul Saddam informed the STF that he had been shifting between various locations in Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to avoid being apprehended. A police official mentioned that he had resided in Khusbhu Enclave, Bareilly, at the time when his brother-in-law Ashraf was incarcerated in Bareilly jail.

Recently, images of Abdul Saddam in Dubai gained widespread attention, leading to speculation that he had escaped the country. However, according to police, the photos of him in Dubai are old, and he had deliberately uploaded them on social media to mislead the police that he was not in the country. He had been residing in Delhi for an extended period by constantly shifting locations. Subsequently, based on received intelligence, the STF arrested him in Delhi.

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at close range by three individuals who had posed as journalists. This occurred while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a medical examination on 15 April 2023.