Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remarked that the magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of India’s rich history and culture.

Sharing a post on the social media platform, X, by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, the Prime Minister said, “The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India’s age-old artistry and traditions.”

The #Nataraja statue made of Ashtadhatu is installed at the Bharat Mandapam. The 27 feet tall, 18-ton-weight statue is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu and is sculpted by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record 7… pic.twitter.com/Gf0ZCpF7Fy — Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (@ignca_delhi) September 5, 2023

The World’s largest Nataraja statue made from ‘Ashtadhatu’ (eight metals) was installed in front of Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, which is the venue for the G20 summit in the national capital.

The statue is 27 feet tall and weighs around 20 tons which has been made from lost wax technique.

Notably, the Nataraja sculpture is an iconic representation of Lord Shiva, which holds immense artistic, religious and spiritual significance.

In this statue, Lord Shiva is presented performing the dynamic dance posture called tandava, which exudes energy and vitality.

The Nataraja statue is created by the traditional Sthapatis of Swamimalai in the traditional lost wax casting process following canons and measurements as mentioned in Silpa Shastra, which have followed in the making of Nataraja since the Chola period, i.e., 9th century AD onwards.

The statue is made with eight metals namely; copper- 87%, zinc- 10%, lead- 3%, tin-trace quantity, silver-trace quantity, gold-trace quantity, mercury-trace quantity, and iron as support.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)