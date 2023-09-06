Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWorld's largest Ashtadhatu Nataraja statue installed at Bharat Mandapam ahead of G20 summit: PM...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

World’s largest Ashtadhatu Nataraja statue installed at Bharat Mandapam ahead of G20 summit: PM Modi says, ‘testament to India’s artistry and traditions’

The World’s largest Nataraja statue made from ‘Ashtadhatu’ (eight metals) was installed in front of Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, which is the venue for the G20 summit in the national capital. 

ANI
World's largest Nataraja statue
Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam for G20, imae via DD
78

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remarked that the magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of India’s rich history and culture.

Sharing a post on the social media platform, X, by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, the Prime Minister said, “The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India’s age-old artistry and traditions.”

The World’s largest Nataraja statue made from ‘Ashtadhatu’ (eight metals) was installed in front of Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, which is the venue for the G20 summit in the national capital. 

The statue is 27 feet tall and weighs around 20 tons which has been made from lost wax technique.

Notably, the Nataraja sculpture is an iconic representation of Lord Shiva, which holds immense artistic, religious and spiritual significance.

In this statue, Lord Shiva is presented performing the dynamic dance posture called tandava, which exudes energy and vitality.

The Nataraja statue is created by the traditional Sthapatis of Swamimalai in the traditional lost wax casting process following canons and measurements as mentioned in Silpa Shastra, which have followed in the making of Nataraja since the Chola period, i.e., 9th century AD onwards.

The statue is made with eight metals namely; copper- 87%, zinc- 10%, lead- 3%, tin-trace quantity, silver-trace quantity, gold-trace quantity, mercury-trace quantity, and iron as support.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAshtadhatu Nataraja Delhi, Bharat Mandapam Delhi, G20 Nataraja
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Construction of the Haj house is a secular activity, not religious, do not confuse yourself,” Bombay High Court tells petitioner

OpIndia Staff -

Harvard University, often praised by Indian leftists and liberals, sinks to the bottom of the free speech ranking list in a recent survey: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: ‘Friend’ Shifat Ansari forces Dalit girl to eat beef, gets her raped by Nadeem-Shoaib, films the act to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Private school teacher gang-raped by Saddam and Imtiaz in Jashpur, both accused associated with NSUI

OpIndia Staff -

DMK stands for Dengue, Malaria and Kosu: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai asks people to eradicate the diseases and teach the party a lesson

OpIndia Staff -

UK’s second largest city Birmingham declares bankruptcy, claims it does not have enough funds for equal pay it owes to female govt employees

OpIndia Staff -

On Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary, Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘eradicating hate’ as his alliance partners talk about ‘eradicating Hinduism’

Paurush Gupta -

Moradabad: Muslim woman accuses ‘childhood friend’ Shoaib, his brother and two friends of raping her after spiking her drink, blackmailing her with video

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Police arrest Anandabazar Patrika journalist after report on hooch dealers in Kharagpur, BJP says

OpIndia Staff -

Rabies virus has a 100% fatality rate, and India is ‘world leader’ in Rabies deaths: Read about the dangers of stray dog problem

Rukma Rathore -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,786FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com