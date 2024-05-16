Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to extend outside support to INDIA bloc has come only after Trinamool Congress chief realised that she needs INDIA bloc to “save her face and fortune” in West Bengal.

The remarks of the West Bengal Congress chief came after Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is “very much part of INDIA alliance” at the national level.

Addressing a press conference, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Now, I think she has been able to read the situation which has been changing very fast across the nation. So, now she has been pleading for INDIA alliance because only the INDIA alliance can save the country from further destruction and despair. She has woken up from her political slumber. Only by citing and referring the INDIA alliance she can save her face and fortune in West Bengal. It is a ploy to save her fortune so that she does not get isolated.”

Chowdhury further said that Mamata Banerjee to date has not explained her “ignorance” towards the INDIA bloc. He also called Mamata Banerjee an “opportunist”.

“What triggered Mamata Banerjee to quit the INDIA alliance? INDIA alliance has been striding ahead and it is on the verge of forming a government, this is why as an opportunist political leader she thought of extending support in advance so that her support to the INDIA bloc will help her in fighting elections in the West Bengal. She now understands the crude reality on the ground that voters are gearing toward the INDIA bloc alliance,”

Mamata Banerjee in this vortex of political environment will be isolated because she is the leader who once boasted of heading the alliance. What triggered her towards quitting the INDIA alliance? This has not been elucidated by her to date…?” he asked.

Earlier West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had announced to extend an outside support to the INDIA bloc if it forms government at the Centre. West Bengal CM said that the INDIA bloc was her brainchild and TMC is very much a part of INDIA bloc.

Notably, elections in West Bengal are being conducted in all seven phases. The result of the elections will come on June 4th.

