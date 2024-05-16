Thursday, May 16, 2024
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Ego Media director Bhavesh Bhide from Udaipur

16 people were killed and about 75 people were injured when the giant hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai

ANI
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested the owner of Ego Media, Bhavesh Bhide in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case on Thursday.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police arrested the main accused Bhavesh Bhide from Udaipur and is bringing him to Mumbai, said the Mumbai Police.

“16 people were killed and about 75 people were injured when hoardings collapsed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai,” added the police.

Expressing grief over the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said earlier on Thursday that it was a tragic incident and informed that the rescue operation has been completed.

“This was a tragic incident in which 16 people died. The rescue operation has been completed. Here is an active petrol pump; that’s why our rescue operation was delayed,” Gagrani said.

Earlier, Mumbai police had registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

A massive hoarding collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on May 13 amid strong winds where 16 people were killed and about 75 people were injured.

Bhavesh Bhide is the director of Ego Media, the advertising agency and hoarding company responsible for erecting the collapsed hoarding in Ghatkopar.  

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

