Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Kejriwal suffers a meltdown after ED arrests Sanjay Singh; accuses PM Modi of corruption after allying with scam-tainted Congress, DMK, and others

It is noteworthy to mention that Kejriwal had not only accused Congress, DMK, NCP, and other political parties of corruption but promised to bring a change in India's politics. But come 2024 elections, Kejriwal has joined hands with the same parties as part of the INDI alliance, a coalition of disparate opposition parties with little ideological coherence.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal (Image Source: Business Today)
Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal suffered a meltdown on Wednesday evening after the Enforcement Directorate arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh Azad in connection with the liquor scam.

Addressing the media following Singh’s arrest, Kejriwal said, “AAP is a staunch honest party. We all know that the path of honesty is difficult. If we will become dishonest like them then all of our problems will be resolved…More than 1,000 raids have been conducted in this liquor case and several people have been arrested but they are not able to recover even a single penny… PM Modi is involved in corruption from tip to toe. I think after independence, PM Modi is the most corrupt PM of our country…”

It is noteworthy to mention that in his initial days in public life, Kejriwal had not only accused Congress, DMK, NCP, and other political parties of corruption but promised to bring a change in India’s politics. However, as the 2024 general elections approach, Kejriwal has joined hands with the same parties as part of the INDI alliance, a coalition of disparate opposition parties that are not ideologically compatible but are motivated to come together in their forlorn hope to defenestrate PM Modi.

Congress leaders have been accused of corruption in a plethora of cases, including the Coalgate scam, the National Herald scam, the VVIP chopper AgustaWestland scam, and several others. Similarly, political leaders of other INDI alliance partners are mired in many cases with corruption charges. One of the members of the INDI alliance is RJD, whose chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is convicted by the highest court of the land in fodder scam.

Terming the arrest of party leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate as “totally illegal”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that it shows the “frustration” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that many more opposition leaders will be arrested till the elections.

“The arrest of Sanjay Singh is totally illegal. This shows Modiji’s frustration. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Sanjay Singh, MP, was taken into custody after a day-long interrogation by ED officials at his Delhi residence. He was later brought to the ED office.

Sanjay Singh’s party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also arrested in the liquor policy scam case and is in jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

The central probe agency on Wednesday morning raided the residence of Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-cancelled liquor excise policy in Delhi. The development followed ED’s raid on the premises of Sanjay Singh’s close aides.

The Delhi excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED has so far filed five chargesheets in the case, including against Sisodia.

(This news report is published with inputs from the ANI syndicated feed.)

