On 24 October, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee submitted a complaint to the state Election Commission accusing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of putting up posters claiming credit for the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya without the commission’s permission. The Congress party further alleged that the ruling BJP is putting up posters, LED screens and hoardings claiming credit for various administrative policies.

Notably, BJP had put up posters featuring prominent BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and BJP National President JP Nadda among others. In the background, an image of the Ram Mandir model is seen with the slogan “Bhavya mandir ho raha taiyar, phir iss baar Bhajapa sarkar.”

The letter submitted by Congress Indore district head Ravindra Kumar Pathak stated, “Even after the election code of conduct was implemented in the Indore district assembly elections in 2023, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is conducting electoral campaigns on religious lines, in violation of the code of conduct, by using hoardings and campaign vehicles on LED screens and social media.”

In addition to accusing the BJP of giving religious colour to the electoral campaign ahead of the state assembly elections, the Congress alleged that the BJP is putting up posters, hoardings and LED screens promoting the benefits of government schemes while violating the code of conduct.

“BJP supporters are putting up religious posters near Shastri Bridge, Regal Square, and Scheme No. 140. Posters claiming credit for the huge Mahakal Lok and magnificent Ram Temple have been displayed without the permission letter at Scheme 140, Gandhi Hall, Rajkumar Bridge. In addition, posters promoting the benefits of numerous government initiatives have been shown without the required authorization letter. Since all of the hoardings mentioned above and LED screens violate vehicle regulations, cognisance is requested to be taken in this matter,” the letter added.

Congress’s move triggered a strong reaction from the BJP as the party’s state chief VD Sharma held a press conference on Saturday slamming Congress. Sharma said that Congress’s basic character was against Lord Rama and Sanatan Dharma. He further claimed that the Congress party is “pained” by the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Congress’ basic character is against Lord Ram and against Hindutva and Sanatana Dharma. Madhya Pradesh’s 9.5 crore people are asking why does Congress object to the hoardings of Ram Mandir. Congress leader [referring to former CM Kamal Nath] is saying that Ram Mandir belongs to everyone then why do you [Congress] have problems with putting hoardings? Congress and their leaders who practised appeasement politics are pained by the construction of the Ram Mandir and that its consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, 2024, due to the willpower of PM Modi,” Sharma said.

He further slammed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media Department Chairman KK Mishra for calling the dismantled Babri Masjid a “martyr”. BJP’s VD Sharma accused the Congress leader of doing appeasement politics and doing “Babar Bhakti”.

“When the Supreme Court has said that the Ram Mandir is real and its evidence is factual, then why is the Congress leader saying that Babri Masjid was martyred,” Sharma said asserting that this alleged “Babar Bhakti” is being displayed by Congress leaders at the behest of Sonia Gandhi.