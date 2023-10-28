The cops in Pakistan conducted a raid on the Karachi Grammar School for organising a Halloween party which was allegedly being held without permission. Young people, some of them claimed to be minors, were captured dancing and drinking alcohol and girls were spotted wearing short Western outfits during the celebration. The footage from the gathering has gained traction on social media. At least 10 pupils were reportedly taken into custody during the action.

Breakings:🚨🚨Karachi Grammar School Party Police raid on alcohol and youth party in Defense Phase-Fur Boys and girls can be seen in semi-naked state under the influence of alcohol. This is the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.#Karachi #defence #FNAF #KoffeeWithKaran… pic.twitter.com/YOpkOC4MPk — Muazam Khan (@MuazamKhan804) October 26, 2023

The instance transpired at Mianawali House in the DHA (Defence Housing Authority) Phase Four on a property inside the boundaries of the Gizri police station, according to the authorities, who added that SSP (Superintendent of Police) Clifton had been tasked with looking into the matter. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza had taken cognizance of the issue. On 14 October, a First Information Report (FIR) was submitted in this connection at the Gizri police station.

The police have opened a case in compliance with the Narcotics Act and Speaker Act. Eight bottles of wine, speakers and other items were confiscated by them from the bungalow where the dance party was happening. A police squad stormed the location under the inspection of Deputy Superintendent of Police Zulfikar Samu, Umar Tariq Bejari, and the Station House Officer Gizri area.

The property is owned by a person named Khalid Khan while permission for the event was secured by Aayan Ali who also planned it. Around 250 students, predominantly girls, were present at the occasion and their attire sparked concerns among the hardliner majority.

WATCH:— Karachi Police conducted a raid on a dance party of a foreign school in a DHA Phase 4 house, resulting in multiple arrests of people found in a drunk state.



The case has been registered under the Narcotics Act and Speaker Act at the Gizri Police Station, with… pic.twitter.com/F0i5eZn2Y5 — Pakistan Observer (@pakobserver) October 26, 2023

It remained unclear whether the school hosted the celebration or if a third party chose to have it at the aforementioned spot. The matter has prompted the start of an investigation. These kinds of events are common throughout the world, however, they frequently entail a preemptive requirement for inducements or bribery in the Muslim majority country.

Interestingly, the American School Karachi requested permission to host the celebration at the same venue on 13 October.

Source: Oyeyeah

Pakistan is known for its radical adherence to Islamic law which often contradicts science, violates basic human rights and leads to the oppression of already marginalised minorities living in the country, particularly the Hindus. An Assistant Professor of Biology at the Government Postgraduate Degree College in Bannu was recently compelled to issue an apology for teaching a basic biology course on Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution.

Sher Ali had to apologise on stamp paper as well as declare that ‘women are inferior to men’ as per the writings in the Quran and Hadith. He promised in a three-page document to the office of the Bannu deputy commissioner that “all rational and scientific ideas that are in conflict with Islamic Sharia, including Darwin’s theory of evolution, are falsehood.” Moreover, he was forced to acknowledge that women are inferior to men “in terms of wisdom as specified by Sharia and that unnecessary interaction of women with men is not acceptable.”