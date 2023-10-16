Hitting out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha’s remarks that BJP has been inspired by the welfare schemes of her party, Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha chief Geetha Murthy on Monday alleged that while PM Modi an international leader who works 18 hours daily, the Telangana Chief Minister has no time for people.

K Kavitha is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

“Her father (KCR) is always drinking and sleeping. What should Modi learn from him? PM Modi is an international leader now. He works for 18 hours a day. Does KCR work for 18 hours?” Geetha Murthy said.

She further said Kavitha should talk about the atrocities in Telangana rather than talking against the BJP.

“PM Modi keeps thinking about the development of the country. Kavitha keeps talking like this. She should talk about what is happening in Telangana. She never talked about Pravallika nor met her family…She never talks about the atrocities here. Her father has trained her to talk against the BJP,” Murthy said.

Kavitha had earlier said that the BJP has learnt from welfare schemes implemented by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana.

“It is the BJP who has learnt from us. Our schemes have inspired Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now he’s implementing these schemes across the nation. BJP as a party if you have any commitment, please do that for the state but do not create unnecessary hurdles. You lost deposits last time, this time we will make sure you lose deposits in all 119 seats,” Kavitha had told ANI.

“So BJP has zero stakes. We don’t have to take that party seriously in Telangana. Congress might put up a fight but can never be a competition to the BRS party,” she added.

Political heat is rising in Telangana ahead of assembly polls on November 30.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress and the BJP in the assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS won 88 out of 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)