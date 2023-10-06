Friday, October 6, 2023
Advocate Vineet Jindal files complaint against Pakistani cricket presenter Zainab Abbas over her old anti-Hindu tweets

"Requesting to lodge FIR under section 153A,295,506,121 IPC and sec 67 IT Act for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti-Bharat statements" Jindal wrote.

On Thursday (5th October), Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal said that he has filed a cyber complaint against Pakistani cricket presenter Zainab Abbas after her old anti-Hindu and anti-India X posts went viral.

In his complaint dated 4th October, Jindal stated that Zainab Abbas has made anti-India and Hinduphobic statements. Taking to X, advocate Vineet Jindal informed about the complaint filed with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police. He requested that an FIR be filed against Zainab Abbas under sections 153A,295,506,121 IPC and sec67 IT Act for making disparaging remarks about Hinduism and for anti-India statements. Moreover, the advocate demanded that the Pakistani presenter be removed from the list of presenters for the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup.

“Complaint against @ZAbbasOfficial filed by Advocate & Social Activist @vineetJindal19 with cyber cell Delhi Police. Requesting to lodge FIR under section 153A,295,506,121 IPC and sec 67 IT Act for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti-Bharat statements. Zainab must be removed from list of presenters on immediate basis from ICC World Cup by @ICC & @BCCI. Anti Bharat people are not welcome in Bharat,” Jindal posted on X.

It is notable that the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently picked Zainab Abbas to be a presenter for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. Soon after, the old posts of Zainab Abbas taking “cow piss” jibes at Hindus resurfaced. As reported earlier, Zainab Abbas has deleted her hateful posts now and even changed her handle several years ago. However, an analysis of her old Twitter handle (zainablovessrk) and its interaction clearly reveals that the same handle has now been changed to ZAbbasOfficial, the current X (formerly Twitter) account of Zainab Abbas.

It is worth noting that the “cow urine” jibe has been a favourite of Hindu-hating left liberals, Islamists and the Jihadis to insult the Kafirs (infidels) of top order-Hindus. In 2019, a suicide attack by a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar killed up to 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist could be heard claiming that he wanted to punish and murder ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the service of Allah. Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas, had admitted to joining the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. He referred to Indians in the video as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

It’s not at all surprising that Zainab Abbas is now intrigued by the “cultural similarities” between India and Pakistan, especially because she has the opportunity to make money in the nation of Hindus. Abbas should look at the “differences” instead because if she had made similar vile statements about her own religion,  forget about being a presenter at the ICC World Cup, she would have to worry for her life.

