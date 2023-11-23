Thursday, November 23, 2023
Delhi crime: 16-year-old brutally stabs 17-year-old to death for Rs 350, dances on camera, video viral

The video shows the accused dragging the victim's motionless body into a cramped bylane in the neighborhood, with houses on either side.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image
In a spine-chilling incident reported from Delhi’s Welcome area on Tuesday (21st November), a 17-year-old boy was brutally stabbed more than 60 times with a sharp knife for refusing to give Rs 350 to the murderer. The 16-year-old accused then robbed the victim and stabbed him in his head, neck, and ears, and could be seen dancing after committing the murder.

The entire incident was recorded in CCTV footage which showed the accused attempting to slice the victim and dragging his blood-soaked body around a narrow bylane in the Welcome neighbourhood in northeast Delhi.

The assailant, who is described as a 16-year-old boy, was arrested and booked for murder on Wednesday (22nd November) morning, according to police. Officers confirmed that the accused, a high school dropout, was inebriated at the time of the murder that happened on the 21st night. He lives with his parents, who are both day laborers.

The victim however, had been identified as a 17-year-old Jafrabad resident who lived with his mother, a domestic helper. Police chose not to disclose the victim’s name because he was a minor.

According to investigators, the two weren’t acquainted. The perpetrator approached the victim in Welcome’s Janta Mazdoor Colony and asked for Rs 350 to buy biryani. When the boy refused, the 16-year-old attempted to rob him, resulting in a fight. According to police, the assailant then choked the victim and made him unconscious. Later he stabbed him for more than 60 times, the video of which is making rounds over the internet. 

The video shows the accused dragging the victim’s motionless body into a cramped bylane in the neighborhood, with houses on either side.

He then begins stabbing the victim’s neck, ears, and face repeatedly. The boy stops, and then starts stabbing the victim again, then looks to his right and walks out of the frame, appearing to speak to someone. The victim’s head moves at this point, indicating that he is still alive. However, the victim reappears seconds later and begins stabbing once again.

The accused could also be seen breaking into a hysterical dance for a few seconds. He then kicked the victim and again stabbed him for a few seconds before dragging him to the other side of the lane.

Joy Tirkey, Dy Commissioner of Police (north-east) commented on the matter and confirmed that the duo weren’t acquainted with each other. “They ran into each other in Janta Mazdoor Colony. When the victim refused to give the Rs 350, the suspect tried to rob him. He then choked the 17-year-old. When the victim collapsed, the boy stabbed him multiple times, left him to die, and fled with the Rs 350 cash,” he stated.

The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The Police also confirmed that the intention of the murder was a robbery. Police also said that the identity of the accused was yet to be established and that the victim’s identity could not be revealed given his minor age.

According to a report by India Today, the accused was involved in a murder case with the intent of robbery in 2022. The murder occurred in the Welcome area. A gang of three to four minors committed such crimes together.

