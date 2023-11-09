On Wednesday (8th November), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took a strong jibe at the Congress party and its leaders for using Hinduism as a tool ahead of the elections. While addressing a public meeting in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Sarma stated that the Congress leaders ‘show off’ their love towards Hinduism and Hindu deities only during elections. “They say that they are Hindus but do nothing to be called enough as Hindus,” he said.

The Assam CM also recalled how Congress chief Kamal Nath from Madhya Pradesh had last year cut a cake with a picture of Lord Hanuman on it. “When elections come, they (Congress) people become Hindus. When Kamal Nath celebrates his birthday, Lord Hanuman is placed on the cake. They get the idols printed and then cut them with a blade to eat. Is Lord Hanuman an edible thing? If you were a Hanuman devotee, you would go to a temple and pray,” Sarma slammed.

On 16th November 2022, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath sparked controversy after he cut a ‘temple-shaped’ cake during his birthday celebrations. The video of Kamal Nath cutting a four-tier cake with an image of Lord Hanuman and a saffron flag on top had gone viral on social media drawing strong reactions online as well as from several political leaders.

CM Chouhan had taken to Twitter to slam the Congress party over the issue. He said, “Congressis have nothing to do with devotion to God. His party used to oppose the Shri Ram temple. There is Hanuman Ji’s image on a cake and still, you are cutting the cake. This is an insult to Sanatan tradition and Hindu religion, which our society will not accept.”

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed Congressi leader and CM of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel for his alleged involvement in the controversial Mahadev betting app case. This is after Shubham Soni, the owner of the Mahadev Book betting app claimed that Rs 508 crore had been given to ‘Baghel saheb’ and others so far.

The Central Probe agency also claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ had led to ‘startling allegations’ that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

While the allegations are being investigated by the agency, the Assam CM slammed the Chhattisgarh CM for his involvement in the Mahadev Betting App case. “Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh brings Mahadev into a betting app and here Kamal Nath cuts cake having picture of Lord Hanuman,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Sarma pointed out that encouraging the Congress corresponds to endorsing individuals with historical associations such as “Babars and Aurangzebs” in the country. He also warned that if the Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh, there would be an increase in oppressive actions against the people. Sarma cited the situation in Karnataka in which the Congress gained power and urged people to oppose the “Chunavi Congress’s Hindutva.”

#WATCH | Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "… Voting for Congress means encouraging the 'Babars' in the country. When Congress gets votes, 'Aurangzebs' get vitamins. If Congress wins, the Babars and Aurangzeb will start their atrocities on our people… pic.twitter.com/Pnp8foXU6t — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly.